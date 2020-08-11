  • August 11, 2020

MCH announces 43rd COVID-19 related death - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

MCH announces 43rd COVID-19 related death

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, August 11, 2020 5:06 pm

MCH announces 43rd COVID-19 related death oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Medical Center Health System reported Tuesday afternoon that it experienced its 43rd COVID-19 related death.

The patient, a 51-year-old man, died Tuesday afternoon, August 11. MCH reportedly missed issuing additional press releases about two previous deaths. The first was a 75-year-old woman from Odessa on July 6 and the second was a 69-year-old man on Aug. 1.

The 51-year-old man was from Ector County and was admitted to Medical Center Hospital on July 28. The patient had pre-existing conditions. The family has been notified.

Medical Center Hospital currently has 24 COVID-19 positive patients in-house. The Critical Care Unit has 14 patients with nine on ventilators. The remaining 10 patients are on our COVID isolation floor, 8 Central.

Posted in on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 5:06 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
101°
Humidity: 21%
Winds: SSE at 14mph
Feels Like: 101°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 101°/Low 75°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 104°/Low 76°
Mainly sunny. Highs 102 to 106F and lows in the mid 70s.

thursday

weather
High 105°/Low 76°
Sunny. Highs 103 to 107F and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]