MCH announces 43rd COVID-19 related death

Medical Center Health System reported Tuesday afternoon that it experienced its 43rd COVID-19 related death.

The patient, a 51-year-old man, died Tuesday afternoon, August 11. MCH reportedly missed issuing additional press releases about two previous deaths. The first was a 75-year-old woman from Odessa on July 6 and the second was a 69-year-old man on Aug. 1.

The 51-year-old man was from Ector County and was admitted to Medical Center Hospital on July 28. The patient had pre-existing conditions. The family has been notified.

Medical Center Hospital currently has 24 COVID-19 positive patients in-house. The Critical Care Unit has 14 patients with nine on ventilators. The remaining 10 patients are on our COVID isolation floor, 8 Central.