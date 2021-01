All 2,500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine received by Medical Center Health System have been administered, a MCH press release on Tuesday detailed.

MCH is reportedly awaiting the shipment of the second shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those who received the first dose, which is expected to arrive sometime next week.

MCH is also finalizing a request for a mass amount of vaccines as part of the Phase 1B and community rollout, the press release stated.