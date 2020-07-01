MCH adds additional COVID-19 floor

Medical Center Hospital President and CEO Russell Tippin said MCH will be converting their eighth floor into another coronavirus unit after housing more than 30 COVID-19 patients Wednesday.

“We have seen a dramatic increase at Medical Center in our COVID numbers overnight…also our critical care beds and our ICU beds are becoming full if not full already,” Tippin said during Wednesday’s virtual hospital briefing.

He added that along with adding an extra floor, MCH will also be on a county diversion status until next week, which means only Ector County residents will be admitted into the hospital.

“Right now, we have got a situation at Medical Center, really everywhere in the state of Texas, where we have to protect our resources, we have to protect our staff and most importantly we have to protect our patients,” he said.

Tippin also said that he is worried emergency rooms will see a large increase over the Fourth of July weekend.

A Wednesday MCH press release detailed that out of 363 positive patients, 32 are in the hospital, 22 are on seven central including two from Focused Care at Odessa, one from Andrews, two from Ward Memorial and one from McCamey Hospital. Ten COVID-19 patients are in the CCU including one patient from Big Bend Regional and one patient from Focused Care at Odessa who is on a ventilator. Three of those patients are on ventilators. MCH reported that no persons under investigation are in the hospital and 601 tests are pending.

Odessa Regional Medical Center President Stacey Brown said that out of 810 tests, 95 have been positive, 555 have been negative, 160 are pending and nine patients are in the hospital. Three of them are on ventilators.

“We certainly see the spike coming in the community so we are also preparing to be able to open up another floor if needed especially if it were to happen over the weekend or into next week and with that working to get more staff in preparation for that as well,” she said adding that they are not suspending elective surgeries, but they are monitoring in case they have to.

ORMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan reiterated the importance of face coverings to stop the spread of the virus within the community and in the hospitals during the briefing and said that places like Midland and Ector counties would be considered as hotspots considering the positive case rates and populations.

Odessa Mayor David Turner said that with the cases rising and putting stress on the hospitals, he may have to revisit the idea of a mask mandate. A mandate failed during a Monday city council meeting.

Tippin said that although there are sick patients getting care at MCH’s ICU, “the majority would be those COVIDs that fill that up,” he said addressing a question about Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s statement that the majority of ICU beds in Texas are filled with non-COVID-19 patients.

The Ector County Health Department reported 1,044 positive cases of the virus in the county. A Wednesday press release detailed that 670 are confirmed positive, 374 cases are probable positive, 388 patients have recovered from the virus and 647 cases are listed as active on the health department website. Nine Ector County residents have died from COVID-19 complications and 1,526 cases are pending. Forty COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in county hospitals with 18 on CCU or ICU and five are on ventilators.

The Health Department detailed that the ninth Ector County COVID-19 related death was a 57-year-old man who died Tuesday night at a Fort Worth hospital.

The press release also showed that 17 of the 19 total cases of COVID-19 are active at Focused Care at Odessa, four of the six cases are active at Sienna Nursing Home, Deerings Nursing home has had one case, which isn’t active and so has Buena Vista. There are six total active cases at Madison Medical Resort and one total active case at Courtyard assisted living.

A free city run mobile testing will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Woodson Park in Odessa and a free county testing will be available from 9a.m. to 5 p.m. at the South Ector County Volunteer Fire Department at 4454 West Apple Street.

More information regarding the city mobile testing can be located at tinyurl.com/y8a8hz8r.