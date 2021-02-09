MCH addresses phone line issues

During Tuesday’s Zoom meeting, Medical Center Health System officials spoke at length about phone issues the hospital is experiencing.

MCHS CEO and President Russell Tippin said there’s a major external issue that is happening with the phone system as people attempt to schedule their COVID-19 booster (second dose) appointments.

Tippin is asking the public to be patient when calling.

“What’s happening right now, there are so many people trying to call in that it’s overloading everything,” Tippin said. “... The problem is everyone thinks that they have to be first on Monday to get that.”

MCH is scheduled to begin giving out the COVID-19 booster of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday for those who received the first shot at Ratliff Stadium.

Odessans can call 432-640-2747. That number is answered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., which are also the same times to get the second shot at the urgent cares located at either 6030 W. University Blvd., or 3001 JBS Parkway.

MCH Chief Nursing Officer Christin Abbott-Timmons said during the Zoom meeting that 800 people had already scheduled their COVID-19 booster as of lunch time on Tuesday. She also explained the urgent cares are scheduled to give out 800 to 900 COVID-19 booster shots per day.

“We don’t want people to come to their appointment any sooner than their appointment time,” Abbott-Timmons said. “I would say five minutes early is a good time. Don’t come 15 minutes early, because you will have to sit and wait in your car. We want people to pull in the parking lot at your scheduled time, check in, go straight back to a room, get your vaccine, wait the allotted amount of time and exit the building. It will be a very organized and timed approach.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Odessa Regional Medical Center sent out a press release that detailed it won’t receive any COVID-19 Moderna booster vaccines this week.

However, ORMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan said MCH has reallocated around 80 to 88 second doses of the COVID-19 Moderna booster to ORMC. Saravanan said there will be about 50 people who were supposed to receive the second dose of the vaccine that will have to reschedule.

Saravanan also detailed during the meeting that the CDC has come out with new guidelines that the three-week gap for Pfizer and the four-week gap for Moderna can extend to 42 days between the first and second doses for both vaccines.

“The most recent data is showing that even if you are delayed up to 42 days, six weeks, after that first shot it is still effective,” Saravanan said. “CDC guidance says to try to stick to the 21 (days) for Pfizer and 28 (days) for Moderna as much as we can, but if you are delayed that’s still OK, up the 42nd day.”

Saravanan said it is worrisome that ORMC didn’t receive a second dose shipment that it requested. This is the first time that ORMC didn’t receive an allotment of COVID-19 vaccines.

“We are pushing very hard to make sure that we make it onto next week’s allocation, so we can make up for those that were missed this week,” he said.

MCH is scheduled to continue its mass vaccination effort at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Ratliff Stadium.

Due to forecasted inclement weather, MCH will only hold one mass vaccination drive-thru this week as Thursday and Friday have been cancelled. Abbott-Timmons said the mass vaccination effort is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday next week.

“We want to make sure to get a Sunday or weekend date in there, because we know many of the community members work,” she said.

Tuesday’s total COVID-19 numbers for MCHS for in-house patients was 49 with 22 of those as critical care patients. There are seven in CCU overflow with 18 patients on ventilators. MCHS has had 13,541 negatives with 32 pending.

ORMC’s total COVID-19 numbers were 21 in-house patients, 15 of them in the ICU and five on ventilators. ORMC also has six staff members out on either self isolation or quarantine.