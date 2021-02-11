  • February 11, 2021

MCH adding staff to phone lines

Vaccine clinic is Wednesday and Feb. 21 next week

Posted: Thursday, February 11, 2021 5:16 pm

Medical Center Health System officials on Thursday said they are boosting the number of staff answering phones to help people more quickly schedule their COVID-19 booster (second dose) appointments.

MCH President and CEO Russell Tippin acknowledged the numbers of calls this week has been overwhelming the hospital’s phone lines. Tippin and other local health care officials participated in a virtual news conference on Thursday.

“I know there is a lot of frustration out there,” said Tippin, who noted the health care system currently has 25 people answering phones throughout the day. “We are working to add more people answering phones. Right now, having people call in is the most effective way of doing this. Again, we continue to ask people for their patience.”

In addition to having people call-in, hospital staff have been calling people who previously received their first vaccination shot at Ratliff Stadium and scheduling their second shots, which are being conducted at MCH clinics.

MCH Chief Nursing Officer Christin Abbott-Timmons said the public must schedule their second shots by phone. People who physically show up at a clinic and try to schedule or receive their second shots will be turned away.

To schedule an appointment Odessans can call 432-640-2747. That number is answered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tippin said the hospital “simply doesn’t have the resources” to manage an online sign-up system or coordinate appointments during the mass Pfizer vaccinations being held at Ratliff Stadium.

Tippin also announced that mass vaccinations will only be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., next Wednesday and Sunday, Feb. 21. Tippin said MCH wanted to offer a weekend date, which allows more people to attend.

Odessa Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan said his hospital and local pharmacies in recent weeks have been receiving less-then-expected or no second vaccine doses because the state has decided to focus on shipping vaccines to mass vaccination sites instead. Those sites are only providing first doses.

That change has prompted concerns from people who have already received their first shots and are anxiously awaiting their second, Saravanan said.

The good news is that the CDC is reassuring health providers that the second shots can be delayed for at least 42 days and still be effective when administered, Saravanan said.

ORMC on Thursday reported it is housing 21 COVID-19 patients, 15 who are in critical condition and 5 on ventilators. Scenic Mountain Medical Center reported no COVID patients on Thursday. MCH reported 46 COVID patients, 20 in critical care and 17 on ventilators.

Posted in on Thursday, February 11, 2021 5:16 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , ,

