McCloskeys speak at Odessa lunch

A St. Louis couple facing multiple felony charges for brandishing guns at protestors walking by their home in June, told a house full of Ector County Republicans that they are being railroaded by “far-leftwing” Democrats, who they repeatedly referred to as “Marxists.”

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who recently pleaded not guilty to the charges, were featured speakers during the Ector County Republican Women’s monthly luncheon held at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center on Wednesday. More than 350 people attended the sold-out event.

Mark McCloskey urged attendees to support President Donald Trump’s re-election saying Americans would lose their rights to own guns and be at the mercy of angry mobs.

“If Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are elected they will do away with the Second

Amendment and Electoral College,” McCloskey said. “During our lives and our children and grandchildren’s lives, we will be stuck with a one-party system.”

The McCloskey’s garnered national attention after protestors walked through the gated community of Portland Place on June 28, as Mark McCloskey pointed an AR-15 rifle at them while his wife waved a semiautomatic handgun, placing protestors in fear of injury, according to charging documents.

The death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of Minneapolis Police, sparked outrage and protests and some riots throughout the country. Several hundred protestors were enroute to the home of St. Louis Mayor Lydia Krewson, when they were confronted by the McCloskeys, who lived in the same gated neighborhood.