Mayor implores Odessans to do their part

Mayor David Turner admitted Tuesday that his decision to sign an ordinance limiting business occupancy to 50 percent may doom his efforts to win a runoff election that would allow him to remain on city council.

Turner will battle Denise Swanner for an at-large council seat on Dec. 15 after both candidates failed to garner 50 percent of the vote plus one needed to win the general election. Early voting in the runoff begins Monday. Turner has served two terms as mayor, but due to term limits cannot seek a third as mayor.

“If I do (lose), I’m fine with it,” Turner said during a Tuesday news conference, which also included healthcare representatives from Odessa Regional Medical Center and Medical Care Health System. “It’s the right thing to do. If we can save lives, it’s worth it.”

Turner, who has publicly struggled with the decision for several weeks, took action after being notified by the Texas Department of Health that Ector County’s positivity rate has remained above 15 percent for the past seven days – a rate that has local health and government officials alarmed.

On Tuesday, the county’s rate was at 23.95 percent, Turner said. For the past month, COVID-19 positivity and death rates have been quickly increasing in Ector County, Turner and health officials said.

Current state guidelines give municipalities the authority to enact an ordinance limiting business capacity. The ordinance also requires businesses to require customers wear masks and social distance while shopping. Businesses that fail to comply can be fined $250 in Ector County.

Turner acknowledged frustration that not enough people are practicing COVID-safety guidelines.

“It couldn’t be happening at a worse time,” Turner said. “Many businesses are depending on the Christmas holiday for their survival.

“The only way we can get these rates down is if the people of Odessa do what they’re supposed to do – wear your masks, social distance, wash your hands frequently. These cases were seeing are coming from community spread, holiday parties.”

MCH officials noted on Tuesday that they currently have 92 patients who’ve tested positive for COVID-19, with 27 of those people listed in critical condition and on ventilators. ORMC reported 26 current COVID patients, with 16 in ICU and 7 of those patients on ventilators.

There are currently 86 MCH medical staff absent from work due to COVID or because they have been exposed to someone with the virus. ORMC officials did not give an exact number, but acknowledged having “a high number of staff on quarantine.

Due to the high levels of COVID, both hospitals have temporarily suspended elective surgeries.

“Those are the repercussions we suffer because we can’t control the rates,” ORMC’s Dr. Rohith Saravanan said.