Mayor announces COVID restrictions

Because of the high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ector County, Odessa Mayor David Turner announced Tuesday that capacity at retail establishments is reduced to 50 percent.

Turner joined Medical Center Health System President/CEO Russell Tippin, representatives from the Odessa, Black and Hispanic chambers of commerce, Odessa Fire Rescue, the Odessa Police Department and retail establishments to implore people to wear masks to curb the spread of the disease.

During the news conference at Music City Mall it was also announced that the fire department is setting up an incident command center at the Lawndale Community Center starting the week after Thanksgiving. And a letter signed by administration from Ector County ISD, Odessa College, University of Texas Permian Basin, Renee Earls, President/CEO of the Odessa Chamber of Commerce, Chris E. Walker, president/CEO of the Black Chamber of Commerce, the hospital CEOS, mayor, hospital board and county judge was cited urging people to wear masks as well.

Turner said he received a copy of a letter from Dr. John William Hellerstedt, commissioner of the Department of State Health Services, saying the economy needs to be reduced back down to 50 percent.

Turner said the letter was sent to Ector County Judge Debi Hays. Hays was not at the news conference and no one from the county was on hand. County officials rarely appear at news conferences and instead send occasional news releases.

The region in the letter from Hellerstedt includes Andrews, Brewster, Crane, Ector, Glasscock, Howard, Jeff Davis, Loving, Martin, Midland, Pecos, Presidio, Reeves, Terrell, Upton, Ward and Winkler.

“What we have is the governor set up a 15 percent hospitalization rate and if you go above that for seven days they send you a letter and say you need to reduce your economy,” Turner said.

He said record numbers of COVID are in local hospitals and said a mayor’s order to reduce the economy back to 50 percent is now in place.

To go back to 100 percent, hospitalization rates must be below 15 percent for seven days and then the capacity can go back to 75 percent. “We are begging and pleading for people to wear a mask. They take it out of our hands when the government comes in, or when the state comes in so we just want to make sure we can get these businesses open. This is their prime time, especially for the malls; grocery stores,” Turner said.

Turner said he also signed a declaration asking businesses to enforce the mask mandate, which he said is basically a partnership.

“Most of our businesses are doing a very, very good job,” he said.

“But, unfortunately there are some businesses that do not enforce mask wearing.”

Turner said Gov. Greg Abbott issued a governor’s mandate in June for everyone to wear a mask.

“If you’re not wearing a mask, you’re breaking the law,” Turner said while also pointing the decision for the mandate to the governor.

Businesses that fail to follow this direction will receive a written warning before a citation is issued. The fine will be no more than $250 for each separate violation, Turner said.

The declaration does not include enforcement against any individual and that people under 10 are not required to wear masks. No business will be penalized for anyone refusing to wear a mask within their business as long as the business contacts the proper local law enforcement and states that they have someone in their business who refuses to wear a mask. “The police are here to help. We will have officers going out into the community and it’s going to be a partnership,” Turner said.

“But if you’re a business that’s not doing it, they will receive a written warning. Next time they come in if they have not changed, that business will get a $250 misdemeanor ticket. This is not something I want to do or the council wants to do, but we have reached the point to where we have to. This declaration does not stop private businesses from imposing stricter face coverings and requirements on their property,” Turner said. “If you’re a business and you want to make it even stronger, that is your right as a business owner.”

MCH CEO Russell Tippin from MCH said there were 87 COVID patients in the hospital Tuesday and 24 were on ventilators.

Between MCH and Odessa Regional Medical Center, Tippig said he believed there were 118 total COVID patients.

“That number is steady at best,” Tippin said. “We have experienced over 120 deaths through this, but if you think about the number of patients we’ve processed through our number still remains pretty steady.”

“We currently have at Medical Center 74 employees that are out with COVID exposure or COVID-like symptoms who are in the COVID protocol, so we continue to struggle with that number,” Tippin added. “Forty of those employees were exposed at home or outside of the hospital. That’s good news for us. The message here folks is pretty simple. It’s the same message that’s been from Day 1 is to wash your hands, wear your masks, be very careful over this holiday season with Thanksgiving and I know that’s a time of gathering, but please be safe when you make your choices on what you’re going to do this holiday season.”

Tippin urged people to wear their masks and to pray for first responders and health care workers, housekeepers and others who are putting their lives on the line every day to save or serve others.

“It’s amazing what we saw back in July when the mask mandate was rolled out, how quickly this number got under control so I would urge everybody just to make that choice and wear that mask …,” Tippin said.

Odessa Fire/Rescue Chief John Alvarez said He met with command staff and discussed setting up an incident command. In the fire service, Alvarez said, what they normally do in a command post is fire drive.

“At this point we kicked it around, then met with the city manager, discussed that with him so we are going to be standing up the incident command post,” he said. “It’s going to be composed of our personnel. We’ll have an incident commander, an operations chief, a planning chief and then a logistical chief and with that we’re also going to have a public information officer because it’s important for us as a command post to be able to push out that information out to the public in coordination with the mayor and the city manager,” Alvarez said. “We want to make sure we’re getting good information out there. We are going to locate this at the Lawndale Community Center and the main reason behind this … is because we want to gain and maintain situational awareness. That’s what we’re trying to do. As the mayor mentioned, we are in a COVID crisis, but we want to maintain that awareness and be able to stay on top of that. The other thing is we want to remain proactive. We don’t want to get behind the curve. There’s a process we have to go through to get requests for resources that’s through the state. It’s called a STAR request. It’s a State of Texas Assistance Request so we have to go through our emergency management to be able to ask for those requests,” Alvarez said. “That’s one of the things that we’ll be doing and the other thing as well is we want to push out this information to the public. It’s good that we are gathered here today to send that common message we’re trying to get across.”

Regarding the mayor’s mask request, Alvarez said OFR will assist with that mission.

“We’ve got our fire marshal’s division and they will be out as well to assist the police department with that. That’s what we’re going to set up Nov. 30. We’ll move forward with that.”