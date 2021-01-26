Mass vaccines effort running smoothly

Medical Center Hospital CEO Russell Tippin said the mass vaccine effort at Ratliff Stadium is proof that “we are better together” and West Texans take care of West Texans.

The effort started Sunday with MCH staff, city workers including Odessa Police, paramedics, Fire & Rescue, and dozens of volunteers who, by Tuesday afternoon, had vaccinated almost 5,000 people with the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in the fight against COVID-19.

During a Zoom press conference Tuesday afternoon, Tippin praised the cooperation between MCH, the city and Odessa Regional Medical Center.

“The Permian Basin is moving towards being vaccinated,” Tippin said. “It’s a huge joint effort…OFD, OPD, even the UTPB tennis team volunteered and we have been able to vaccinate 4,881 in three days. That is a huge number. It doesn’t happen easily and it is amazing to me when organizations cooperate and work well together.”

He called Rodd Huber, who is in charge of the city’s incident command center, a ‘rock star’ who has helped keep the lines moving at Ratliff, which Tippin said was a site donated by Ector County Independent School District.

The drive through clinic has been so successful that Friday has been cancelled by MCH as they expect to finish administering the doses on hand by Thursday. Those needing a vaccine should attend 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Thursday. An update to the hours is that if you are not inside Ratliff in line by 2 p.m. the gates will be closed in order to vacate Ratliff by 3 each day. Hours and times for next week’s clinic at Ratliff will be announced later this week.

Tippin said they expect to administer the first of the two dose Pfizer vaccines through the end of February and possibly into March.

Second doses will likely be administered by MCH’s Urgent Care Clinics through an appointment system that is still being worked out.

“We can’t stay at Ratliff forever,” Tippin said “We can’t wear out our staff and so sooner or later we will back to clinics and hospitals.”

Dr. Rohith Saravanan of ORMC also praised the mass and joint effort. “We should be very proud of ourselves for what has been accomplished,” he said. “The next step is to come out of the pandemic.”

He warned that Odessans still need to practice social distancing and wear masks as to not back slide in local hospitalization rates.

MCH numbers on Tuesday included 77 COVID patients in house, 22 are critical care with 11 of those in CCU overflow in WSMP. There are 17 on ventilators.

ORMC CEO Stacey Brown reported 19 at ORMC with 13 in ICU and six on ventilators.

Planning to get in line at Ratliff? Make it smoother by pr-registering at https://secure.echd.org/qdregvax/default.aspx