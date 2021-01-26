  • January 26, 2021

Mass vaccines effort running smoothly - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Mass vaccines effort running smoothly

MCH, city partnership has vaccinated almost 5,000 so far

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, January 26, 2021 5:21 pm

Mass vaccines effort running smoothly By Laura Dennis ldennis@oaoa.com Odessa American

Medical Center Hospital CEO Russell Tippin said the mass vaccine effort at Ratliff Stadium is proof that “we are better together” and West Texans take care of West Texans.

The effort started Sunday with MCH staff, city workers including Odessa Police, paramedics, Fire & Rescue, and dozens of volunteers who, by Tuesday afternoon, had vaccinated almost 5,000 people with the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in the fight against COVID-19.

During a Zoom press conference Tuesday afternoon, Tippin praised the cooperation between MCH, the city and Odessa Regional Medical Center.

“The Permian Basin is moving towards being vaccinated,” Tippin said. “It’s a huge joint effort…OFD, OPD, even the UTPB tennis team volunteered and we have been able to vaccinate 4,881 in three days. That is a huge number. It doesn’t happen easily and it is amazing to me when organizations cooperate and work well together.”

He called Rodd Huber, who is in charge of the city’s incident command center, a ‘rock star’ who has helped keep the lines moving at Ratliff, which Tippin said was a site donated by Ector County Independent School District.

The drive through clinic has been so successful that Friday has been cancelled by MCH as they expect to finish administering the doses on hand by Thursday. Those needing a vaccine should attend 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Thursday. An update to the hours is that if you are not inside Ratliff in line by 2 p.m. the gates will be closed in order to vacate Ratliff by 3 each day. Hours and times for next week’s clinic at Ratliff will be announced later this week.

Tippin said they expect to administer the first of the two dose Pfizer vaccines through the end of February and possibly into March.

Second doses will likely be administered by MCH’s Urgent Care Clinics through an appointment system that is still being worked out.

“We can’t stay at Ratliff forever,” Tippin said “We can’t wear out our staff and so sooner or later we will back to clinics and hospitals.”

Dr. Rohith Saravanan of ORMC also praised the mass and joint effort. “We should be very proud of ourselves for what has been accomplished,” he said. “The next step is to come out of the pandemic.”

He warned that Odessans still need to practice social distancing and wear masks as to not back slide in local hospitalization rates.

MCH numbers on Tuesday included 77 COVID patients in house, 22 are critical care with 11 of those in CCU overflow in WSMP. There are 17 on ventilators.

ORMC CEO Stacey Brown reported 19 at ORMC with 13 in ICU and six on ventilators.

Planning to get in line at Ratliff? Make it smoother by pr-registering at https://secure.echd.org/qdregvax/default.aspx

You can reach Odessa American Editor Laura Dennis at 432-333-7740 or by email at ldennis@oaoa.com.

Posted in on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 5:21 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
50°
Humidity: 29%
Winds: WNW at 19mph
Feels Like: 43°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 61°/Low 31°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 57°/Low 31°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.

thursday

weather
High 55°/Low 39°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

friday

weather
High 66°/Low 47°
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]