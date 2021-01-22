  • January 22, 2021

Mass vaccination practice run successful - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Mass vaccination practice run successful

Ratliff Stadium effort begins Sunday

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, January 22, 2021 3:50 pm

Mass vaccination practice run successful

About 200 Odessa healthcare officials, law enforcement and community volunteers cheered Friday’s successful practice run of a mass COVID-19 vaccination process which will kick-off at 9 a.m. Sunday at Ratliff Stadium.

The practice run did expose a few minor glitches – mostly Internet and traffic route-related, but were quickly straightened out, Trevor Tankersley, Medical Center Health System's director of public relations said.

“That’s exactly why we do dry runs, so that we can identify any problems in advance,” Tankersley said. “Most of the problems have already been corrected, and we’re ready for Sunday.”

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination shots will be given from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Medical Center Hospital President and CEO Russell Tippin said. After that, vaccinations will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Health officials are asking people who are healthy to wait a couple days before seeking a vaccination. The goal is to first offer shots to front line healthcare workers and people most at-risk, including the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions, like diabetes.

But no one will be turned away if they show up for a shot, Tippin said.

MCH received their first weekly shipment of 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday, and will continue to receive shipments until everyone in the Odessa area have had an opportunity to be vaccinated, Tippin said. Those who receive the Pfizer vaccine will be scheduled to return in about a month to receive a second shot, which is needed to acquire immunity to the coronavirus.

MCH Chief Nursing Officer Christin Abbott-Timmons said beginning Sunday, the goal is to vaccinate 1,000 to 1,200 people per day, but those numbers are not set-in stone. The process will go faster if people first pre-register their information online at http://secure.echd.org/qdregvax/default. aspx. The pre-registration link is not for setting up an appointment or a specific date and time to receive the vaccination, Timmons said. It’s a pre-registration tool that will speed up the process of administering the vaccine.

People who don’t pre-register prior to arriving at the stadium, will be rerouted to a waiting area where they will have to register before they can proceed to the vaccination area, Abbott-Timmons said.

Everyone seeking a vaccine should bring a valid driver’s license or other photo identification so that workers can quickly determine if someone has already pre-registered.

Officials are also asking those who are seeking a vaccination to wear a short sleeve shirt or clothes that are easy to access the upper arm.

City Manager Michael Marrero said the mass vaccination effort is a collaboration between many entities, including MCH and Odessa Regional Medical Center staff, community volunteers, city police, fire fighters and EMT’s who will be administering most of the vaccines.

“Kudos to everyone involved – from a very supportive city council that provided funding for COVID testing, funds to help purchase laptops for students and for creating a small businesses assistance program,” Marrero said. “I think every city department has been involved in some way, including EMT's, law enforcement and the parks department.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our staff.”

Community volunteers are still needed for a variety of tasks, including helping with traffic control, providing water and food to healthcare staff. For more information on volunteering send an email to volunteers@odessa-tx.gov.

Posted in on Friday, January 22, 2021 3:50 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
58°
Humidity: 45%
Winds: E at 13mph
Feels Like: 55°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 67°/Low 41°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 65°/Low 50°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 50s.

sunday

weather
High 69°/Low 40°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.

monday

weather
High 59°/Low 37°
Mainly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]