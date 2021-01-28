Mass effort likely to continue Wednesday

Mass vaccination efforts at Ratliff Stadium were halted early Thursday, after the last of the initial 8,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered to the public, Medical Center Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Christin Abbott-Timmons announced during a virtual press conference Thursday afternoon.

MCH and the City of Odessa will tentatively resume the vaccine effort at the stadium next Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Abbott-Timmons said.

“We expect to receive our next shipment (of 3,900 doses of Pfizer) on Monday and resume vaccinations on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday,” Abbott-Timmons said. “We’ve done a lot of our community during the past five days.”

The goal initially was to vaccinate 1,000-1,200 people per day, MCH officials had said. But the process has gone so well, many more doses were able to be administered.

People who receive their first shot at Ratliff Stadium are being directed to seek their second shots next month at an Urgent Care Clinic, Abbott-Timmons said. Second vaccines will not be administered at the stadium.

MCH will soon be announcing how people can register for their second doses, and what those clinic hours will be, she said.

Abbott-Timmons credited the first week success of the vaccination effort to the hundreds of MCH staff, city workers, Odessa Police, along with paramedics and Fire & Rescue, and also many community volunteers.

“Everyone has been wonderful, and I can’t thank our volunteers enough,” she said.

Organizers are waiting to resume the vaccinations until Wednesday for several reasons. The next shipment of the Pfizer vaccine is scheduled to arrive on Monday, but sometimes shipments arrive a day or two late. Waiting until Wednesday also gives organizers time to prepare and organize.

Odessa Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Rohith Saravanan said Thursday that his hospital will receive 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week. Those doses have been earmarked for high-risk residents who are unable to travel to Ratliff Stadium. More details of that vaccine distribution will be announced soon.

MCH reported on Thursday there were a total of 68 COVID-19 patients housed at the hospital, 20 in critical care and 18 on ventilators. ORMC reported 19 patients, 13 in critical care and 7 on ventilators.