Mass effort begins Sunday

MCH received their first weekly shipment of 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday, Tippin confirmed. Vaccines will be given from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday and continue during the same hours Monday through Friday, Tippin said.

“We’re not going to turn anyone away,” Tippin said. “But we’re asking those who are healthy to wait a few days and allow frontline workers and those most at-risk, like the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions to go first."

MCH officials and local law enforcement are asking the public not to go to Ratliff Stadium Friday or Saturday. Vaccines will not be given to the public until Sunday.

Healthcare officials from MCH and Odessa Regional Medical Center and law enforcement will conduct practice runs of the process today and Saturday to try and identify and fix any problems before Sunday, Tippin said.

“It’s going to be like something we’ve never seen before – a massive drive-thru vaccination,” Tippin said. “We’re asking the public to please be patient with us.”

MCH Chief Nursing Officer Christin Abbott-Timmons said beginning Sunday, the goal is to vaccinate 1,000 to 1,200 people per day, but those numbers are not set in stone. The process will go faster if people first pre-register their information online at http://secure.echd.org/qdregvax/default. aspx. The pre-registration link is not for setting up an appointment or a specific date and time to receive the vaccination, Timmons said. It’s a pre-registration tool that will speed up the process of administering the vaccine.

People who don’t pre-register prior to arriving at the stadium, will be rerouted to a waiting area where they will have to register before they can proceed to the vaccination area, Abbott-Timmons said.

Everyone seeking a vaccine should bring a valid driver’s license or other photo identification so that workers can quickly determine if someone has already pre-registered.

Officials are also asking those who are seeking a vaccination to wear a short sleeve shirt or clothes that are easy to access the upper arm.

Law enforcement and dozens of community volunteers will be onsite to help direct traffic, Abbott-Timmons said. Traffic will enter through the main gate, which is the south entrance of the stadium and there will be various signs to help guide drivers along the correct route.

MCH is expecting to receive 3,900 weekly doses of the Pfizer vaccine until everyone who wants a vaccine receives one, Tippin said. Those who receive the Pfizer vaccine will be scheduled to return in about a month to receive a second shot, which is needed to acquire immunity to the coronavirus.

MCH officials reported on Thursday that the hospital had 77 COVID patients, including 12 in intensive care and 19 on ventilators. ORMC reported 23 patients, 16 in intensive care and 6 on ventilators.