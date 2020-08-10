MaskUpOdessa announces winners

James Ozuna placed first in the #MaskUpOdessa poster contest.

Katie Starnes finished second, while Mary Sirgo took third. The contest was a partnership with Odessa Arts, Odessa Chamber of Commerce and Discover Odessa.

"We hope that when you see this poster around town that you get reminded that we're all in this together and we are stronger together," Ellen Noël Art Museum Development and Marketing Manager Ashley Flores stated in a press release.

Judges for the event were Sheila Perry, Executive Director of the Ellen Noel Art Museum, Randy Ham, Executive Director of Odessa Arts, and Renee Earls, President and CEO of The Odessa Chamber of Commerce.

Anyone interested in a poster for their business can email marketing@noelartmuseum.org or call 432-553-9074. A poster will be sent to the business for free.

All poster entries can be viewed at noelartmuseum.org/maskupodessa.