Masks are everyone’s responsibility

First came the sinus-like headaches and scratchy throats; followed by fevers. Then came the positive test results for COVID-19.

For the past two weeks Joe and Dawn Weaks, co-pastors of Connection Christian Church, and their teenage son, Sam, have been fighting the virus and slowly recovering.

Their experience has been a test in faith and patience.

“The first three days were filled with fear,” admitted Rev. Dawn Weaks, who became the most ill. “Fortunately, we only experienced mild to moderate symptoms. We lost our sense of taste and smell. None of us experienced breathing problems, but we did have fevers.”

The family didn’t require hospitalization, but did have to self-isolate for 10 days so as not to risk spreading the virus. The family are just three of the more than 8,206 positives reported so far in Ector County.

Texas surpassed 1 million cases just this last week.

The Weaks family has been on the frontlines of asking the community to mask up and practice social distancing. They even started outdoor church services to keep church-goers safe.

Despite their best efforts to wear face masks, use sanitizer and practice social distancing, Weaks said her family wasn’t surprised when they got sick.

“Honestly, we knew it was a possibility always, because it’s so widespread in the community,” she said. It was a reminder that even when you take precautions, there’s still a risk of getting COVID-19.

Taking precautions does decrease the risks for everyone, she said.

“The problem is there’s still a lot of people who aren’t wearing masks,” Weaks said. “If we’re going to overcome this, everyone needs to take responsibility and wear a mask. It’s not just about our own well-being, it’s about caring about everyone’s well-being.

“This pandemic has the ability to teach us all about our spiritual maturity as a community.”

Local health officials continue to urge residents to practice safety measures to try and stem the tide of COVID rates which are currently at an all-time high in Ector County.

Medical Care Health System announced Friday that due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, beginning immediately, healthcare staff will no longer deliver flowers and food to patients throughout the healthcare system.

MCH will provide free drive-thru COVID-19 testing and flu shots from 8:00 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Veteran’s Administration parking lot north of the MCH Center for Health and Wellness, 8050 East Highway 191 at Faudree Road in Odessa. No appointment is necessary. The shots are given on a first-come, first-served basis, an MCH news release details.

Residents much show proof of residency and provide contact information to receive testing or shots. Children as young as 3-years-old are eligible for testing. Children must be at least 6 months old to receive a flu shot.

The City of Odessa on Friday also announced that city athletic complexes will be closed as soon as each athletic association finishes their seasons. The city parks are not closed but the athletic complexes will be closed to play and practice until further notice.

Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday announced that the Texas Department of State Health Services will allocate an initial shipment of bamlanivimab, the Eli Lily & Company monoclonal antibody to acute care hospitals beginning next week.

Bamlanivimab is for outpatient use in people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are at increased risk of severe disease. It has been shown to prevent hospitalization in some patients when used before they become very sick.

On Friday, the Texas Tribune reported that since the beginning of October, COVID-19 hospitalizations and the seven-day average of new cases have more than doubled. Funeral homes and hospitals in parts of Texas are bracing for a new wave as the state surged over 1 million confirmed cases. Experts blame social events like birthday parties and game day gatherings, and they say widespread fatigue has hastened viral transmission as fewer people are following guidelines like wearing masks and staying home.

The Tribune also reported that average new cases in Texas along with hospitalizations and deaths have increased on average.

Weekly reports by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association show there have been more than 900,000 COVID-19 cases in children and teens in the U.S., and they have been steadily rising. Almost 74,000 cases were recorded during the week ending Nov. 5, an all-time high.

Severe illness among children and teens is rare, particularly in younger ones, but they can often spread the disease without showing any symptoms.