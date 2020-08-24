Marine: Nothing has been the same

A year has passed since the Aug. 31, 2019 tragedy that claimed the lives of seven people and injured 25 others when a gunman went on a shooting spree around Odessa and Midland.

Those who survived the horror of that Labor Day weekend continue to heal both physically and emotionally and that includes Brad Grimsley and his wife, Brenda.

The Mustang, Okla., couple were traveling with Brenda’s sister west on Interstate 20 on a planned trip to visit Brenda’s parents in Pecos and for a fishing trip that Labor Day weekend.

Those plans were thwarted when terror struck.

Brad, who was driving, was the first civilian shot during gunman Seth Ator’s wild shooting spree that day.

Brad and his wife know nothing has been the same since then.

“For me, being a retired Marine and a retired infantry, I’ve been exposed to different things,” Grimsley said. “There are some things that I can’t do like wear blue jeans with a belt right now. So I have to wear shorts and sweats so there’s been a few adjustments.”

The Grimsleys, along with Brenda’s sister Kay Perea, were driving from their home in Mustang, that weekend when they saw Ator get out of his car on the side of I20 and shoot DPS Trooper Chuck Pryor.

After realizing that Ator had jumped back into his car after shooting Pryor (who would survive the attack) they were horrified to realize the gunman was right behind them in his car with a gun hanging out the passenger window. Brad sped off to outpace Ator who had pulled up beside them.

Brenda Grimsley talks about how Seth Ator shot her husband, Brad Grimsley, last August. Mark Rogers

After hitting the brakes and letting Ator speed by, Brad realized he was shot in the lower abdomen. He managed, with wife Brenda’s help, to pull off Interstate 20.

Ator was eventually shot and killed that same day by law enforcement near Odessa’s Cinergy Theatre.

After Brad was shot, he said he wasn’t sure if he would pull through.

“As I was laying there on the ground, I thought I was dying. Brenda didn’t know if I was going to die. Six minutes after lying on the ground, the ambulance showed up and I was sent over to the hospital. They were working on (Chuck) Pryor because he was worse off than I was.”

But after being worked on at Midland Memorial Hospital, Brad said it was a good hour or two before he knew that everything was going to be OK. His wife, however, had to stay back on I20 where Brad had pulled the car off the road.

“I was looking for my wife in the lobby and she wasn’t there and I was getting concerned and one of the detectives had told me that I could call my wife and found out that she was still at the site because she was a witness and they had impounded my car for evidence.

It wasn’t until 9 p.m. (nearly six hours later) when they were both reunited at the hospital.

“It was traumatic. I spent six days in the Midland hospital. It was an experience. It’s something that you won’t forget for the rest of your life.”

For Brenda, those six hours might as well have been forever.

“I didn’t know if he was alive or dead for two hours,” They had me in protective custody. We have seven kids and I had to pull myself together before calling my mom and dad first and let them know. Everyone’s response was “How’s Brad?” and I didn’t know because I’m on the side of the road and seven hours later, they’re still calling and asking “how’s Brad?” and I didn’t know if he was alive or dead. … For those hours, not knowing if a loved one is alive or dead, all you want to do is go.”

It wasn’t until she got to the hospital when she was finally able to relax.

“When I got to the hospital, finally, I saw Brad and he had already eaten,” Brenda said. “I couldn’t tell if he was lying to me or not about doing well. But I could finally breathe then and that’s when reality hit. I was seeing the aftermath on TV.”

The reason Brad was able to survive and talk about last Labor Day weekend’s event was due to the quick action of DPS Trooper Mike Baskerville who was responding to the report of Trooper Pryor being shot.

Baskerville, along with Kay, who is a trauma nurse, were able to save Brad’s life.

Baskerville and Kay were able to stop the bleeding. While Kay used a sweater to halt the bleeding, Baskerville was able to get gauze to put inside the wound.

DPS Trooper Mike Baskerville looks at a dream catcher that Brenda Grimsley made for him to say thank you for saving her husband's life. Mark Rogers

Brenda and Brad were able to finish that fishing trip, albeit a few months later as they both returned to the Permian Basin in December 2019.

It was one of multiple trips that they’ve taken down to Pecos with their most recent one occurring in June.

They haven’t forgotten where the accident took place.

“Every time we go down mile marker 129, I actually stop and reminisce a little bit but we’ve been down there probably three times since the shooting,” Brad said.

To help get through the trauma, Brad said he communicates with his wife nonstop about it.

“I talk with the wife and discuss it with people who ask,” Brad said. “I tell the story primarily because of the people who lost their lives and the families that suffered the losses. A lot of people need to look into (at least up here) what actually took place because they didn’t know. So dealing with the trauma is something that my wife and I talk about every day. We talk about it every day and to make sure that everybody’s healthy.”

Brad and Brenda don’t travel as much as they used to prior to the shooting but that’s partly due to the ongoing pandemic.

“Of course, we have COVID-19 right now but we don’t travel like we used to,” Brenda said. “We’re more alert. We make sure that we’re protected in any way that we can.”

But no matter what, both of them know not to take anything in life for granted.

“We look at life as to not take what you have for granted and to take care of staying alive in this day and age,” Brad said. “When we came down through the Midland and Odessa area, it was the luck of the draw, I guess you could say. It was a matter of seconds. All of that took place for us so it was like from then on, anyone who pulls up next to my side (while driving) I look out my window to make sure that the other window is not cracked down too much because the last time I saw that, a weapon was sticking out so I’m being cautious.”