Man charged with shooting at OPD officers while driving

A 32-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly shot at Odessa Police Department officers while he was evading arrest in a vehicle in West Odessa.

Salvador Lerma III was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony, and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony. He is also being held by the U.S. Marshals.

The reported incident happened around 9:15 p.m. March 20 as Lerma was driving a silver 2007 BMW in the 4400 block of NW Loop 338, a Texas Department of Public Safety probable cause affidavit detailed.

OPD officers reportedly had prior knowledge that Lerma doesn’t have a valid driver’s license and the vehicle’s insurance status showed unconfirmed. Officers activated their red and blue emergency lights and siren in a fully marked OPD unit to conduct a traffic stop.

Lerma refused to pull over and evaded officers, the affidavit stated. DPS troopers assisted with a lengthy pursuit throughout West Odessa. Lerma began shooting at the officers attempting to stop him.

Lerma reportedly crashed on the property of 2920 Yuma Avenue where he was taken into custody. He was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center at 2:17 a.m. March 21, jail records show. He has two bonds totaling $65,000 and was still in custody as of Tuesday morning.