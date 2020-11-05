  • November 5, 2020

Man charged with sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

Posted: Thursday, November 5, 2020 12:22 pm

An Ector County Sheriff’s Office probable cause affidavit detailed an 8-year-old girl stated her “step-dad” sexually assaulted her.

Pablo Hernandez Jr., 27, was charged with sexual assault, a second-degree felony.

The 8-year-old girl reportedly told her mother around 8 a.m. Oct 18 that Hernandez had inappropriately touched her sometime during the late night or early morning hours.

A SANE exam was conducted at Medical Center Hospital on Oct. 18 and the 8-year-old girl made an outcry to the nurse that her “step-dad” touched and penetrated her with his finger under her clothing, the affidavit stated.

After the SANE exam, a forensic interview was reportedly conducted with the girl at Harmony Home. The girl made the outcry that while she was sleeping Hernandez got in the bed with her and touched her inappropriately.

Hernandez stated during a non-custodial voluntary video and audio recorded interview on Oct. 19 that while the 8-year-old was sleeping her legs were hanging off the bed and he picked her up by her legs and put her back in the bed, the affidavit stated. Hernandez denied ever touching the girl inappropriately.

On Oct. 23, a polygraph exam was conducted with Hernandez, which he failed and admitted to touching the girl inappropriately under her clothing. Hernandez wrote an apology letter to the 8-year-old.

Hernandez was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Monday, jail records show. He had one bond totaling $50,000 and posted bail on Tuesday.

