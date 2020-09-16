  • September 16, 2020

Man charged with choking girlfriend - Odessa American: Local News

Man charged with choking girlfriend

Posted: Wednesday, September 16, 2020 3:00 pm

Man charged with choking girlfriend

A 26-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly choked his recently pregnant girlfriend.

Jacob Ray Garza Rodriguez was charged with assault by impeding breathing or circulation (family violence), a third-degree felony, and assault on a pregnant woman, a third-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 12:37 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Woodland apartments located at 5050 Tanglewood Lane, an Odessa Police Department affidavit stated.

Bettylee Rosales reportedly told officers that she was assaulted by her boyfriend, Rodriguez. Rosales stated she arrived at the apartment to get her belongings and when she entered the apartment Rodriguez made a comment, which she responded to.

The affidavit stated that Rodriguez got angry with Rosales and told her to leave the apartment, which they both have been sharing for several months. Rosales stated she didn’t leave until she got her keys and cellphone that were on the bed. Rosales stated she got on the bed to get the keys and phone and Rodriguez grabbed and he pulled her off the bed.

Rosales reportedly stated she had called the police, which upset Rodriguez more. Rosales stated Rodriguez grabbed her, threw her on the bed and began choking her by impeding her breathing. Rosales stated she wasn’t able to breathe.

Rosales also stated she recently tested herself and she was two months pregnant, the affidavit stated. Rosales stated Rodriguez was aware. Rodriguez stated he knew she was pregnant at the time of the assault.

Officers reportedly saw several dark and light red marks on Rosales’ neck. The pattern on the injuries was consistent with her story. Rosales also had rug burn marks on her arms.

Rodriguez was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had two bonds totaling $40,000 and posted bail on Aug. 31, jail records show.

Posted in on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 3:00 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

