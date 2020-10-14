A&A Diesel and Automotive is teaming up with Medical Center Hospital to offer mammogram vouchers.

Amalie Barrientos, who owns the shop with her husband, Modesto, said through Oct. 26 they will donate 5 percent of any service toward the purchase of three vouchers for mammograms.

No purchase is necessary. Alison Pradon, vice president of development for the Medical Center Health System Foundation said this is being done through the foundation.

The shop is at 15080 S. Quartz Ave. in Pleasant Farms.

People may call Amalie Barrientos at 432-557-5879 to register for the drawing.