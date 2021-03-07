Major road projects on tap in Basin

Hundreds of millions of dollars in road projects are on tap for Ector and Midland counties in the coming years, some of which have been languishing for years.

Future projects are funded, but they haven’t started because the money is allocated way before they break ground.

“It’s a huge process for road construction,” Ector County Judge and chair of the Metropolitan Planning Organization Debi Hays said.

Major highway projects recently approved by the Metropolitan Planning Organization board and in varying stages of completion include County Road 1140 at East Loop 250, County Road 1150/CR 60 at East Loop 250, U.S. 385 at North Loop 338, East Loop 338 at Yukon Road. These projects cost approximately $80.25 million.

Both the Odessa and Midland Development corporations have contributed funding for project construction on corridors determined to be critical by the MPO Policy Board including I-20, Loop 338 and Loop 250, information from the MPO said.

The MPO and Texas Department of Transportation manage transportation planning and project funding on a 10-year rolling period.

Early planning includes design, environmental clearance, and right of way clearing prior to construction, the information said.

A project must be included in a four-year document (Transportation Improvement Program) which indicates that funding is available, and the project is expected to proceed to construction.

Future projects that are already funded but not started in the period 2021-2024 include ramp reconfigurations at Loop 250/SH 158 ($25.26 million in 2021), State Highway 191 at Yukon Road ($18.56M in 2022), signal at W. Loop 338 at Yukon ($2.48M in 2023), interchange at U.S. 385 at S. Loop 338 ($23M in 2024), widening of main lanes on I-20 from County Road 1250 to SH 349 ($75.8M in 2024).

Highway projects anticipated beyond 2025 include:

New lanes on I-20 and frontage road conversion, ramps and U-turns along a 31-mile interstate corridor.

New bridge on I-20 at Cotton Flat using federal grant funds through FHW.

New interchange at 52nd/56th streets.

Conversion to freeway of a portion of Northeast Loop 338.

New interchange at Todd Road at Loop 250.

Roads require long-term planning, especially with the Basin’s boom and bust cycle. It’s also necessary for safety.

“You want be able to design and build infrastructure to reduce crashes and lessen crash severity,” Hays said. “You don’t want fatalities in it. You want to maintain the infrastructure that you currently have, so that it stays up to standard. You want to optimize the movement of traffic. You want to reduce congestion, improve travel time for the people that are on those streets and you want to ensure that all of that freight can move more efficiently to its destination that it’s going to.”

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa, vice chair of the House Transportation Committee, said wholesale improvements need to be made to the transportation infrastructure throughout the Permian Basin.

“If we’re looking at in terms of volume, the Interstate 20 project in Ector County and Midland County is obviously of great importance. That’s the primary corridor for the Permian Basin and widening the interstate through that stretch — three lanes in each direction, reconfiguring frontage roads and overpasses — it’s going to really improve the connectivity and safety of the interstate,” Landgraf said. “But there are so many other important projects and each type of highway, in some ways, serves a different purpose. It’s really hard to say that one is more important than the other. …”

Several population projections show explosive growth for the Permian Basin and statewide by 2050.

“If Odessa’s going to continue to grow, if we want to make our roads safer for everyone, then we have to get used to this idea of planning decades in advance,” Landgraf said.

“I’ve worked really diligently through my role on the House Transportation Committee and worked with the Texas Transportation Commission and TxDOT in recent years to really improve the funding that we’re getting for highways in the Permian Basin,” Landgraf said. “We’ve been very successful with that $2.5 billion in the most recent allocation that was approved a few months ago, and that’s great. But why I was working so hard and others were working so hard to get that recent surge of transportation funding is because we had to make up for a lack of funding historically because the funding formulas and … (politics) have historically favored major metropolitan areas of the state. That’s really worked to our disadvantage, so we have quite a bit of momentum now so we just have to make sure that we keep planning well into the future and stick to that plan,” he added.

As that funding comes in, Landgraf said officials have to make sure that it goes into the Permian Basin infrastructure as quickly and effectively as possible.

On the Loop 338 thoroughfare, Landgraf said work is being done right now with the overpass at Loop 338 and U.S. Highway 385.

“… That’s a component in making Loop 338 more of a four-lane divided highway that’s safe. So much of Odessa’s population growth is in that northeastern quadrant of the loop. That’s where you have so many new houses (and) new schools being built. There are new commercial opportunities there that’s in order to accommodate that growth. We have to have that transportation infrastructure out there, so modernizing Loop 338 is a big part of that,” Landgraf said.

Farm to Market Road 1788 and 191 is another big component. “There’s a lot of commercial development on 1788 north of 191. That’s become part of a reliever route that connects the Permian Basin with Lubbock and the Llano Estacado area.”

On State Highway 302 work is being done right on an overpass at State Highway 302 and State Highway 115 in Winkler County just west of Kermit, Landgraf said. It is part of a larger project to make 302 currently a four-lane highway adding lanes in each direction.

He noted that this will eliminate some very dangerous intersections that have deadly collision points like 302 and State Highway 115, for example.

Asked how he got funding for these projects Landgraf said it was essentially persistence, going to many meetings and using his access as vice chair of the House Transportation Committee.

“But we also had a chorus of voices from the Permian Basin who very relentlessly talked about how important the Permian Basin is. We had a lot of support from Gov. (Greg) Abbott and from some of his appointees on the Texas Transportation Commission, notably commission chairman Bruce Bugg.

“… He calls it the Permian Promise,” Landgraf said. “You have to have proper infrastructure in the Permian Basin in order for the Permian to reach its full promise and produce benefits for the entire state of Texas. And so TxDOT and Texas Transportation Commission have bought in. We’ve made the case very consistently in the legislature, and again, to the commission. Then quite honestly the data speaks for itself. We’ve been behind the eight ball when it comes to investing in our infrastructure in the Permian Basin, again, because although we serve a critical role for the state we haven’t had the population and that’s put us at a disadvantage compared to big-city freeway projects in the metropolitan areas,” Landgraf said.

“We had a lot of people making the case, whether it’s the Odessa Chamber of Commerce, MOTRAN, the Permian Strategic Partnership and Secretary Don Evans have also been very important in that process. They were at so many of the Transportation Commission meetings over the last couple of years and I think that … support has really paid some dividends,” he added.