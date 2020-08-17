Mail-in ballot rules unchanged

With an extended early voting period and a greater emphasis on mail-in balloting, the five employees of the Ector County Elections Office are preparing for the COVID-19-skewed Nov. 3 election.

Elections Administrator Lisa Sertuche said Monday that while more people may want to vote by mail this year, the state regulations governing that method are the same.

You may request a mail-in ballot by calling the elections office at 432-498-4030 or print and use a mail-in ballot from the office’s website at co.ector.tx.us/page/ector.Elections only if you are age 65 or older or are disabled or if you will be outside the county all during early voting and on election day. Ector County citizens who are incarcerated in the county detention center may also vote by mail.

Owing to the pandemic, Gov. Greg Abbott has extended early voting by four days, scheduling it from Oct. 13 through Oct. 30 including the weekend of Oct. 24-25. “It will be unusual because we have never had this before,” Sertuche said.

“Our early voting locations will be at the annex at 1010 E. Eighth St., Westlake Ace Hardware, Odessa College and the Kellus Turner Park and Salinas Park community centers. “We will have 25 vote centers on Election Day.

“We’ll have shields when the voter checks in and someone will be cleaning the machines when the voter finishes. The election workers will wear masks and we will provide gloves. We will also have six-foot markings for self-distancing.”

With the county commissioners having appointed all the early voting and Election Day precinct judges, Sertuche said their voluntary participation is indispensable. “We really appreciate the judges,” she said.

“We couldn’t run the election without them. If you have any questions or concerns, go to our website, come to the office or give us a call.”

The elections office is in Suite 200 on the south side of the county administration, or annex, building.