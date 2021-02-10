  • February 10, 2021

Lunch & Lecture

Posted: Wednesday, February 10, 2021 1:00 am

Odessa American

The Petroleum Museum, 1500 W. I-20, Midland, has scheduled Lunch & Lecture featuring John Scharbauer from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday

Scharbauer will share the history of the Scharbauer family in West Texas and the founding of Midland Meat Company.

Admission is free. Drinks and dessert will be provided.

For more information, call 683-4403 or visit petroleummuseum.org.

