The Petroleum Museum, 1500 W. I-20, Midland, has scheduled Lunch & Lecture featuring John Scharbauer from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday
Scharbauer will share the history of the Scharbauer family in West Texas and the founding of Midland Meat Company.
Admission is free. Drinks and dessert will be provided.
For more information, call 683-4403 or visit petroleummuseum.org.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.