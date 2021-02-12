Lucha Libre event has been scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway.
The event will feature: Laredo Kid, Psycho Clown, Aerostar, Mechawolf, Magno Mag, Mini Fussion, La Hierda, special visit from EX-WCW Megastar Konnan and many more.
For tickets or to sign up meet and greet the stars, visit boxofficesolutions.net/index.html or call 432-803-7179 or 432-934-2558.
