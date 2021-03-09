  • March 9, 2021

Longtime newsman dies at 77 in Odessa - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Longtime newsman dies at 77 in Odessa

Bill Salter was a former OA publisher and Empty Stocking founder

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

>> On the net: tinyurl.com/xa63a4x5

Posted: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 1:08 pm

Longtime newsman dies at 77 in Odessa By Laura Dennis ldennis@oaoa.com Odessa American

A longtime newsman has died leaving behind a legacy of volunteerism that included establishing the Empty Stocking Fund, which has raised more than $2 million for the Salvation Army in Odessa during the last 26 years.

Bill Salter died Monday at age 77 in Odessa following a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

“Bill Salter was a dedicated newspaperman who cared about the communities he served, and he strove to keep them informed,” OA Publisher Patrick Canty said Tuesday. “But first and foremost he was a defender of liberty, and individual rights and responsibility.

“And he felt passionately about the role newspapers played in helping to promote and defend those rights.”

A staunch Libertarian, Salter was publisher at the OA from November 1994 to May of 2003.

He then became publisher emeritus and continued to work on community projects, including the Empty Stocking Fund, which he founded in both Panama City, Fla., and in Odessa to benefit the Salvation Army. The Odessa fund continues to this day and has raised more than $2 million.

Salvation Army Capt. Juan Gomez via email praised the founding of the fund that helps provide Christmas gifts and food to Odessa’s neediest citizens.

“For the last 26 years, the Odessa American’s, Empty Stocking Campaign has been vital to The Salvation Army in Odessa. We are saddened to hear the passing of the original creator of the Empty Stocking, but honor his vision to lend a helping hand during the holidays,” Gomez said. “We have continued serving through this means, thanks to generosity of the Odessa American and the people who contribute to this campaign. The Empty Stocking continues to give us an opportunity to help those in need.”

Salter was known during his long career for his Libertarian views, as well as his column, “William Tells.”

Salter’s time at the OA was when the paper was owned by Freedom Communications. He joined Freedom in 1976 at the Brownsville Herald, serving as its managing editor, until becoming editor of the Panama City (Fla.) News Herald in 1980. In 1990, he became publisher of the Clovis (N.M.) News Journal, and then took the same position in Odessa four years later.

In 1997, Salter became the first recipient of the R.C. Hoiles Award, named after the founder of Freedom. Two years before Salter won the award he started a similar OA award, given annually to Odessans who exemplify the same spirit of libertarianism, community and volunteerism as Hoiles, who was a newsman who founded Freedom Communications.

Salter was a native of Brady and his column, William Tells, was published from 1962 to 2008, and has appeared in 12 different newspapers. He is survived by his wife Sherry, who appeared as “Miss Kitty” in his columns and son Jeff, who appeared in some columns as “Yellowbeard Jr.”

You can reach Odessa American Editor Laura Dennis at 432-333-7740 or by email at ldennis@oaoa.com.

Posted in on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 1:08 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny/Wind
75°
Humidity: 38%
Winds: S at 21mph
Feels Like: 75°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 76°/Low 54°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 81°/Low 54°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s.

thursday

weather
High 78°/Low 57°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

friday

weather
High 83°/Low 58°
More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]