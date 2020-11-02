Longtime educator named St. Mary’s principal

This may be M. Pat Salcido’s first year as principal at St. Mary’s Central Catholic School, but she’s a longtime educator that now gets to combine her passions of teaching and faith.

Salcido, who retired in June 2019 after 29 years with Ector County ISD, went to St. Mary’s as a third grade teacher.

She had been a teacher for 22 years, then a reading specialist, instructional coach and then an assistant principal at Cavazos Elementary School.

An Odessa High School graduate, Salcido went to Odessa College for two years then graduated from the University of Texas Permian Basin in 1990 when it was a two-year university. Her major was Spanish (1st through eighth) and her minor was in elementary education (1st through eighth). She also has a certification in bilingual and English as a second language.

She earned a master’s in educational leadership from UTPB in 2004, as well.

“ Originally, I was going to take the whole year off and really retire,” Salcido said.

She was going to rest for a year and then she heard St. Mary’s was looking for a teacher.

“ I prayed about it and three days before teachers started in-service here, I told my husband I’m just the type that after a couple of months I’m ready to go back to work …,” Salcido said.

She just needed a little time to re-energize. Salcido told her husband she didn’t know if she could stay home and if the teaching job was still open, she was going to take it. She called St. Mary’s and the job was still open.

“ I have actually really loved it here,” Salcido said. “ECISD will always be my first home. They’re the ones where I have learned and (grown). It just taught me everything that I possibly could learn about education. By coming here, it’s kind of a different world as far as the teaching structure. We still follow the TEKS (Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills). The only difference here is, of course, the religion part. I am Catholic and so this is kind of where two of my passions meet —education and religion … so I have really, really, really loved that part of it being able to practice my faith and being able to help create and help develop the students, not only academically but also through their faith and their Christian values.”

The school currently serves 213 students prekindergarten (3 years old) through eighth grade.

“ We’ve kind of kept the population low this year due to COVID, and so for a majority of the classes, we have an 18 to 1 ratio or lower,” Salcido said. “… Right now, we are pretty closed, with the exception of second and third (grade).”

As of Oct. 21, there were four spots in second grade and two in third grade.

When you enter the school, your temperature is taken and there is hand sanitizer, but that’s just the start. Every classroom has a two-gallon sanitizing mister that teachers spray two or three times a day and a cleaning crew arrive in the evening to disinfect.

The desks also have partitions made out of PVC pipes, clear vinyl similar to what Jeeps use and Velcro. The partitions are mobile. There is soap and sanitizer in every classroom.

When school started Aug. 17, Salcido offered parents a choice of virtual or in person instruction.

“ Little by little, … I think the ones that were uneasy about sending their kids they got a little more comfortable. … We stopped doing the Zoom live on Sept. 25, so on the 28th, the students were able to come face to face or they’re picking up packets. Right now, we only have six that are picking up packets,” Salcido said.

She added that the school has tried to be very proactive on COVID-19.

“ We have partitions in every classroom, so we either have desk partitions or table partitions that parents came to help put together and the Knights of Columbus have helped put together, as well, so we have them in every single classroom, with the exception of middle school. They have face shields, and on top of that everyone pre-k through eighth has to wear a mask,” Salcido said.

The students and the teachers in middle school wear face shields. The teachers must be six feet away from the students.

The only time they have a mask break is when they’re eating. Prekindergarten through third grade students wear masks, per the diocese, she said.

Students eat in their classrooms.

“ With the support of parents, we have kept all outside food out so we don’t take lunches from outside. We don’t have a cafeteria here, so everyone packs their lunch every day. I appreciate the parents going out of their way because it takes a lot to pack lunches every day …,” Salcido said.

She added that St. Mary’s has not had a case of COVID-19.

“… We don’t let anyone in past the front door,” Salcido said. “They come here and no parents are allowed to come in. No one’s really allowed to come into the lobby and that’s about it.”

“ We’ve just tried to be as proactive as we possibly can and I think the partitions, wearing the face masks and the cleaning that we’re doing every day, day in and day out, I think those are the things that have helped us, and of course the parents’ support. They don’t bring lunches to the students or anything so we don’t have any outside lunches brought in and I think with those things that we have put in place have really helped us not have any cases. I’m hoping we stay that way,” Salcido said.

With the younger students, Salcido said, they thought they would have a hard time getting them to keep their face masks on.

“ They’re wonderful about it. They do such a great job. I think us adults have a harder time wearing them … ,” she added. “The teachers did a really good job and the staff members are very proactive. We have a really great staff.”

The school has 23 staff members.

Although COVID-19 has made it an unusual year, Salcido said it’s been exciting trying to think of different ways to do things and keep students engaged.

She lauded the teachers, parents and the community for making this possible.

One of their big fundraisers is a Halloween carnival. This year, they aren’t going to be able to have it so an in-house fall festival was planned.

Salcido expressed thanks to the staff, parents and the community for putting their trust in St. Mary’s.

The interview process was conducted through Zoom with an interview committee organized by Fr. Bernard Getigan, the priest for St. Mary’s Central Catholic Church. She said he has been very involved with the campus this year.

“… He comes daily to our morning devotion and he blesses the kids on Monday mornings. Then Tuesday through Friday, he goes into different classrooms and watches our morning devotional with one of the classrooms and the kids absolutely love him going in there with them. He’s visible on our campus and so that’s been a big blessing as well, and he is very supportive of everything that we’re doing here. Of course, he’s the person that I go to for guidance and when I have any kind of questions. I just appreciate his support,” Salcido said.

Roy Garcia, a former principal and assistant superintendent at ECISD, said Salcido has a great reputation among her peers. He added that she’s a great fit for St. Mary’s.

“ The best thing is she’s exceptional with kids in terms of how she taught and special strategies she used in the classroom. Everything you would hear from her peers and colleagues was very positive. The people around her liked her, liked her approach. She’s just a good people person,” Garcia said.

Bishop Michael Sis, Bishop of San Angelo, also praised Salcido.

“ I remember one day when I was visiting all the classrooms of the school, saying hello to the students and teachers. I recall visiting the room of a new teacher and being impressed with the profound spirit of serenity and order in that class in particular. After we left the room, I asked Father Getigan, ‘Who is that teacher? She really has a good sense of classroom management.’ He replied with a smile, ‘That’s our new teacher, Pat Salcido,’” Sis said in an email.

“ Since she became the principal, I have noticed how her joyful and confident leadership are making a great impact on the school community. I notice it in the aesthetics of the facilities, in the management of the coronavirus procedures, and in the teamwork of the faculty and staff. Her years of experience in the field of education have prepared her well for this new responsibility,” Sis wrote.