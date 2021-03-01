Longtime city employee loves job

She arrived at the property to fine the elderly gentleman whose yard was littered with abandoned, dilapidated vehicles.

During her inspection, then Odessa City Code Enforcement Officer Darlene H. Mays noticed a large gaping hole in the man’s living room wall.

When Mays asked the gentleman how he managed to stay warm during colder weather, he replied, “I just huddle in the bedroom and cover myself with as many blankets as I can find.”

Instead of issuing another fine, she befriended the stranger, bringing him homemade baked goods and dinners. Sometimes the lonely man would call her just to say hello.

Mays soon discovered a city program that provided down-on-their-luck residents with a new home. With a little coaxing, the man agreed to move into a new two-bedroom home, where he lived happily for several years before he died.

The story is nearly 20 years old, but friends and colleagues unanimously agree that the 42-year career of Mays with the city is rife with similar stories of kindness shown by the beloved employee.

“ Our purpose shouldn’t be just to write tickets, but also educate them,” Mays said. “It should be about taking the time to try and help them – especially the elderly and disadvantaged.

“ More importantly, it’s about treating people with the same respect you would like to be treated. People tend to respond better that way.”

Those lessons were instilled in Mays by her grandparents, Clarence and Ollie Good, who raised Mays and her four siblings in East Texas after their parents died at an early age.

“ My grandparents taught me the importance of prayer in my life,” Mays said. “They taught me to respect people, the importance of values and morals, loving other people like Christ did. I need to give thanks not just when things are going well, but at all times, especially during the most difficult and challenging moments in life.”

Those lessons proved invaluable to Mays who grew up in Jasper, TX, a community where prejudice, discrimination and often-times violence was frequently directed at African Americans like Mays.

It’s a period Mays is visibly uncomfortable talking about, although she acknowledges that there were many “challenges and obstacles” she faced growing up in Jasper and even today as an adult Black woman.

“ Yes, I’m very familiar with those obstacles and challenges,” she said. “But when I encounter those things, I turn it over to God. Once it’s in God’s hands, it’s not my burden any longer.”

Mays was hired as a clerical typist by the City of Odessa in 1979. In 1984 she was hired as a city code enforcement officer and later promoted to department supervisor. A couple years ago she was promoted to Code Enforcement Education Administrator, and is still a licensed code inspector.

In 1992 she earned an Associate’s Degree in applied sciences from Odessa College. She also has a certificate of technology in supervisory management.

In her role as education administrator, Mays has two primary duties – training other code inspectors in Odessa and throughout Texas, and developing outreach programs to educate the public.

The most popular of those events has been the community pride block party events held at parks throughout the city, Mays said. The daylong events features free food, entertainment and vendors, including code enforcement employees who pass out fliers and answer residents code enforcement questions and concerns. With the help of residents, city employees pick-up large debris dumped in alleys, or that resident would like hauled away free of charge. In 2019 the city collected more than 105 tons of old mattresses, discarded furniture and washers and dryers and even tree limbs. In 2020, the block party was cancelled due to COVID but city employees went to homes and collected twice the tonnage over the previous year.

Unofficially, Mays has even formed what she calls “the Golden Girls” group. The group consists of elderly women Mays has met, helped and befriended throughout the years as a code enforcement officer. At least once-a -month Mays calls or visits or visits each woman to check on their well-being.

But Mays efforts doesn’t stop there. If there’s a city event, she is there to volunteer and to use each opportunity to talk to the public about code enforcement.

Last year when the city set up several free COVID-19 testing sites, Mays was at each one, passing out “goody bags” filled with donated treats and code enforcement information.

Mays’ boss Merita Sandoval, Director of Community Development and Code Enforcement, says Mays is a humble city servant, who is always first to volunteer and help out and never seeks recognition for her efforts.

“ Darlene is a wonderful asset,” Sandoval said. “She’s always the first one to step up and volunteer because she really wants to help the community.

“ To be honest sometimes I have to tell her to stay home or not come to work, because otherwise, I don’t think she’d ever stop.

Mays laughs heartily, but agrees when she hears Sandoval’s comments. She’s quick to point out hers is not a solo effort.

Mays recruits co-workers, congregation members from Midland’s Greater Ideal Baptist Church, where she is actively involved. As her two daughters and grandchildren can attest to, they also are often called upon to serve.

Recently, Mays was scheduled to get together and spend some time with one of her daughters and grandchild. But her daughter had forgotten, and apologized to Mays because she had promised to volunteer at a local organization at the same time.

Instead of feeling sad and rejected, Mays beamed with pride and encouraged and praised her daughter and grandchild their volunteer effort.

“ I was so proud of them,” Mays said. “I try to lead by example. I want to help change peoples lives for the better.

“ That’s where I get my joy from. When I was talking to my daughter, I was thinking, “yes, it’s rubbing off on them.”