Locals host hockey hopefuls

For Kasey Sjoerdsma and her husband Josh, their house is buzzing with players from the Odessa Jackalopes hockey team.

That is usually the case when it comes to being a billet family for the organization.

For those who may not be familiar, “billet” is a host family that invites junior players into their homes during the hockey season.

“Billet is a Canadian hockey term,” Sjoerdsma. “It basically means that you open up your home to some hockey players and they come and live with you. They are very respectful. They’re with you as long as you can have them. They help cook and clean and play video games. That’s what our crew does anyway.”

Sjoerdsma is the billet coordinator for the Jackalopes.

This season, she and her husband have three players living with them: Lucas Coon, Riley Pitchure and Gramm McCormack.

The billet program is designed to help players find a place to stay as they travel to different teams around the globe in pursuing their goal of getting a college scholarship and advancing their hockey careers.

“It’s a great opportunity to give hockey players who are just chasing their dreams and chasing scholarships to give them a place that’s stable and comfortable and feed them,” Sjoerdsma said. “They need a home just like any college student and having an opportunity to stay with other people makes it feel like a home.”

The players stay with their host families until the end of the season or if they get traded.

The Jackalopes play in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) and billets have been an integral part of the league and any other junior leagues.

As far as how many players can stay in a billet family’s house, Sjoerdsma says it depends on how many rooms a family has in their house.

“I mean, if we had a house with 12 rooms, we would have 12 hockey players,” she said.

“That’s how much we love billeting. We would have to hire a full-time chef to make that happen.”

Players also have to be assigned a room with another player but beyond that, there’s not much else to it as far as rules though Sjoerdsma said they have a curfew at their place but it’s never an issue.

“All five of us are usually home early,” she said.

There are times where 1,600 square feet may not feel enough for all five, according to Sjoerdsma, but she and her husband find a way to make it work.

“Since I took over as the coordinator, we needed to have space available for three and so we made room in our home for it,” Sjoerdsma said.

Of course, players spend most of the day at practice but Sjoerdsma said her players will help out with groceries as well as other chores around the house.

For the Sjoerdsma family, Kasey says they have a small task list with each one receiving one big chore each week. They also help out with dishes.

“That’s great because dishes for five people are a lot and there are three meals a day for them,” Sjoerdsma said.

She says her players also do their own laundry.

For the players, being in a billet family is all a part of the life of playing at the junior hockey level but they don’t mind it.

“I have billeted before,” Coon said. “I left to play hockey when I was 13. I billeted and it was a good experience even though I think I was too young. It’s like, you’re just living in other people’s houses. Obviously, it’s a step in the process. These kids are grateful to be welcomed into another family’s homes and share the opportunity to further their hockey career and take that step to achieving their goal.”

Coon comes in from Steamboat Springs, Colo., playing at forward for the Jackalopes.

For him, being homesick isn’t an issue.

“It’s easy to stay in contact with your parents with face time and technology,” Coon said. “So for me, it’s not hard.”

McCormack, who also plays at forward, hails from Grand Rapids, Mich. and is in his second season with the Jackalopes.

“Last year was my first year with a billet family, playing junior hockey,” McCormack said. “Last year, it was a little hard moving away since it was my first year. Coming to Odessa was a little rough but then I got put in a good billet family.”

However, that family moved to Houston and now he’s with the Sjoerdsmas.

“They are great,” he said. “They’ve really helped out and it’s a huge part of the process of getting the NCAA scholarship.”

Pitchure, who is also from Grand Rapids, Mich., is playing his first season with the Jackalopes and says that living with his billet family has helped him with the homesickness.

“Staying with them makes it so much easier with home cooked meals and getting to come home to the same house and sleep in the same bed every day makes it a lot easier,” Pitchure said. “I can’t complain about what I’ve been through. It’s all been great.”

This year, finding families to become billets has been challenging for Sjoerdsma due to the pandemic even though players are all tested before they show up to Odessa and are tested again by the Jackalopes.

“We’ve certainly lost a few families due to COVID,” Sjoerdsma said. “As things die down, they want to be on the roster for sure but it does create its own set of challenges, for sure. But for the most part, there are protocols in place and plans to shift people around if needed.”

As the season progresses Sjoerdsma says the players who stay with them become a part of her family and that they continue to stay in touch with them even when they are gone.

“It’s great to connect with their families,” Sjoerdsma said. “It’s not just the boys that we connect with but also their families. It’s an opportunity to serve them. When they have to leave, we’re sad and when they get to stay we’re happy. Another perk is that we get season tickets. But it’s really fun to watch them play because you get to cheer them on like they’re your own.”