Local women share their stories

The Odessa Chamber of Commerce is celebrating International Women’s Day by hosting a virtual panel discussion made up of Permian Basin women at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Ten women from the area will make up the group and share their stories about challenges that they have had to overcome as well as what’s inspired them to be where they are today and much more.

“Well, with International Women’s Day coming up, we felt like that we have so many women in our community that are tremendous leaders,” Odessa Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Renee Earls said. “We wanted to share their information with our members and those in the community who might be interested in hearing what their ideas of success may be and how they’ve gotten to where they are. It’ll be a round robin of questions for the panelists. We’ve had a good response so far.”

Earls will serve as the moderator for the event.

“We have a pretty structured plan to utilize our time wisely,” Earls said. “We’ll hear from all of them, as to introductions of themselves. Maybe something a little personal and professional about themselves and what they believe the meaning of success is.

“Then we’ll have some questions that we’ll ask each one. We want to hear who their role models are. We want to hear what challenges they’ve come across in their career and how do they keep going in times of frustration and stress. We want this to be an opportunity for others to learn from.”

The panelists will include CEO of Odessa Regional Medical Center Stacey Brown, Texas Tech Health Sciences Center Regional Dean of Nursing Dr. Sharon B. Cannon, President of Eoffical Enterprises Inc. Sondra Eoff, Ector County Judge Debi Hays, ECISD Deputy Superintendent Stephanie Howard, Vice President for student services at Odessa College Kim McKay, executive director of Odessa Link, Inc. Erika Thomas, Chief Nursing Officer at Medical Center Health System Christin Timmons, Odessa City Councilperson District 5 Mari Willis and UTPB president Sandra Woodley.

Earls said the task of narrowing the number of panelists to 10 was not easy.

“We came up with so many names,” Earls said. “We could’ve had a panel of 30. But we knew that we had to tally it down. Even 10 is really stretching it. We just looked at all the different businesses and organizations. We tried to cover government, education, business. … We wanted to make sure we covered health care and someone from the nonprofit sector. We tried to hit some criteria points that we felt was important to be diverse and show who is being represented on the panel.”

Earls said this is the first virtual panel that the Odessa Chamber of Commerce has done for International Women’s Day.

“When we saw that (International Women’s Day) was coming up and the situation that we’re in virtually, it was something that we could easily put together,” Earls said.

Earls had something to say about each of the 10 women and adding that each of them has a “good story to tell.”

“These women are professionals,” Earls said. “They are moms. They are spouses. Not only do they have their jobs all day long but they work in nonprofit organizations as volunteers. They’re busy. But yet, I believe they have so much to offer our listeners and viewers as to how they live their daily lives.”

For Eoff, being a part of Monday’s panel means a lot.

“It’s truly an honor and I’m super excited and looking forward to sharing details of my business over the past,” Eoff said.

Sondra and her husband Toby both own the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center.

“Fortunately, I have a supportive husband who’s helped me with business along the way and we’ve done everything together,” Sondra said.

Howard was also honored to be invited to Monday’s panel.

“First of all, it was such a surprise when Renee emailed me, inviting me to participate,” Howard said. “Then when I saw the lineup of the other participants, you feel so humble. There are such great leaders on that panel. Just to be chosen and asked to be a part of that is an honor.”

Prior to returning to ECISD, Howard was the superintendent at Plains ISD and was also the high school principal at Midland Lee High School for six years before moving into district administration.

“As far as challenges, I find it interesting because once you pass the challenge, you kind of forget that it was a challenging time,” Howard said. “You just work through it and lead through it.”

She’s never forgotten the help from her mentors over the years that have helped her throughout her career.

“I wasn’t (originally) going to go into education,” Howard said. “My dad and family were all in education so coming out of high school, you’re determined to do something different. But then in college, I found that I had some professors who really inspired me and I ended up moving to education.”

The event is $10 for Chamber of Commerce members and $15 for non-members.

“It’s open to anyone,” Earls said. “Obviously, chamber members get a discount. But it’s not just women. We feel like there are many men out there who could listen to this and work alongside these professionals and leaders. It’s open to anyone and not just limited to Odessa. That’s the beauty of virtual.”

To register for the online event, go to tinyurl.com/28fepk2f.