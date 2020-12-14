  • December 14, 2020

Local organization helps families in need - Odessa American: Local News

Local organization helps families in need

Posted: Monday, December 14, 2020 7:23 pm

Local organization helps families in need By Royal McGregor rmcgregor@oaoa.com Odessa American

One Objective, a newly founded organization, surprised three families with a check for $1,000.

The checks were given out early Monday evening at the Woodson Boys and Girls Club.

Chris Cole, a member of the 14-person organization, said this group wanted to assist families during the holidays.

“For us, it was really important for us to do something,” Cole said. “We are a very young group of men that have come together in recent months. Every last one of us, at some point in our life, were raised in the boys and girls club. We just knew this was an opportunity for us to make an impact.

“Our main objective is to serve. It’s a very heartfelt opportunity to do something for people who are in a position less fortunate than some of us.”

One of the families that One Objective helped on Monday evening was Deann Evans and her six children. Evan’s children are 16, 15, 14, 9, 8 and 2.

Evans, who works for Focused Care of Midland, was unaware that the check totaled $1,000. She said all those funds will go toward her children as Christmas rapidly approaches.

“I haven’t been able to get them anything all year long,” Evans said. “Everything will go toward them. Anything they need.”

Cole said this organization was born from the events of 2020.

One Objective includes individuals from all walks of life whether its former professional athletes, business men in the oil and gas industry, motivational speakers and various business men.

“Everything about 2020. The pressures of 2020. The challenges of 2020,” Cole said. “It started really early on for some of us. What really was a meeting at breakfast turned into 14 guys getting together and doing some things for the City of Odessa.

“There are a lot of challenges out there. We want to be part of the solution.”

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7793 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @SirRoyal.

Posted in on Monday, December 14, 2020 7:23 pm.

