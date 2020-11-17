Local design group supports food bank with online fundraiser

A new shopping website is available this holiday season, brought to you by Ink Lion, a locally owned marketing and promotion item firm. The site will feature unique items designed specifically to help fundraise for the West Texas Food Bank.

All of the proceeds from these items will be donated to the West Texas Food Bank.

“Ink Lion has been helping the West Texas Food Bank look our best, and we are thrilled to announce a way for our supporters to be able to show off their support in a new way, and it helps fund out mission,” said Libby Campbell, Executive Director of the West Texas Food Bank. “Whether you’re looking for a holiday gift, or a warm vest, Ink Lion is bringing you plenty of options.”

Ink Lion owner Nikki Windham said her firm wanted a way to give back to the food bank and show support for its mission.

“… We created this special website for Food Bank supporters to show off their love of the Food Bank on fun and creatively designed apparel and gifts, and with the holidays coming up, there is no better time to support the West Texas Food Bank,” Windham said in a news release.