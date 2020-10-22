Local cases, hospitalizations rise

Medical Center Hospital detailed some changes coming for patient visitation and diversion of patients following a reported rise in Ector County COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

During a Thursday virtual hospital briefing, the rising cases were a concern.

“We are seeing a high patient census, including COVID and Non-COVID patients from within and outside of Ector County,” an MCH press release detailed.

“It has driven us to make some decisions today that we are going to have to do some changes and move back into the situation we were in back in June and July as far as visitors and some surgeries,” MCH President and CEO Russell Tippin said.

As of 1:30 p.m., Thursday 47 COVID-19 positive patients were reportedly in the hospital at MCH with 28 on the 4 central isolation unit, four in seven central overflow unit and 15 in the critical care unit.

Eleven of the CCU patients are on ventilators and the in-hospital COVID-19 patient list includes one patient from Lincoln Tower Odessa, two from Focused Care at Odessa, one from Sienna Odessa, one from Andrews, one from Crane, one from Fabens, two from Fort Stockton, one from Iraan, one from McCamey, one from Midland, one from Monahans and one from Pecos.

Fourteen of the 47 in-hospital patients are reportedly from nursing homes or are out-of-county transfers.

Seventy-six patients have pending tests and 1,794 patients have tested positive at MCH.

MCH Chief Nursing Officer Christin Timmons said that with the increase to in-hospital and community cases the hospital will be implementing parts of their surge plan.

“We’ll be moving all of our Wheatley Stewart procedures which is typically your out-patient procedures over into our main surgical space here in the campus so that we can begin preparing that area for any overflow patients that we might need to take there as well as might monitor.”

MCH already has their overflow non-critical floor taking patients, she said.

Timmons said that MCH will be eliminating their visitation at midnight today, which will include exceptions for pediatric patients, patients in labor, special needs patients and end-of-life patients.

Tippin added that 33 MCH employees are not working because they are either recovering from the virus or are under investigation to see if they have the virus.

MCH is currently on diversion and starting midnight on Friday MCH will be on county diversion.

“We are gonna review that every eight hours,” he said adding that they will be watching the number of in-hospital and outside patients.

“Our problem is that we’re full. That’s just what it gets down to. We’re full of people waiting to get in here. We have not decreased the number of beds or patients that we’ve had. We’ve kept those open. Luckily we did that because now we’re able to accommodate these people and at the same time it has really exploded over the couple days.”

Odessa Regional Medical Center President Stacey Brown said that as of 1 p.m., Thursday ORMC has tested 4,305 with 571 patients testing positive.

Seventeen positive patients are in the hospital, 11 are in the ICU, six are on ventilators and of those patients eight are from Odessa, five are from Big Spring, one is from El Paso, one is from Presidio, one is from Tulia, and one is from Lovington, New Mexico.

Brown said that seven of the 17 patients are less than 60-years-old.

“We have one in their 20s, early 20s, two in their 30s, two in their 40s and two in their 50s,” she said.

ORMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan spoke on the rise in hospitalizations and total number of cases saying that eventually those cases could start impacting hospital ability to take care of the community.

He shared an executive summary of the Ector County percentage of total operational beds used for COVID-19 patients.

“This got all the way up to 13.76 (percent). Remember the Governor’s (Greg Abbott) executive order says this number at 15 (percent) is when some of the shutdowns start happening again. Maybe bars, maybe part of restaurants, maybe dine-in options, elective surgeries at hospitals. Things like that.”

Saravanan said that the percentage is a moving number and as of Thursday 11 or 12 percent of total operational beds in the county are being used which includes out-of-county residents.

“That’s still pretty high for where we are,” he said.

Saravanan said that ORMC has been on diversion and hasn’t loosened visitation and has been strict for the majority of the pandemic.

MCH Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr. Timothy Benton said during the meeting that he has not heard from Ector County officials regarding plans if the operational bed capacity rises over 15 percent.

Benton said the rise in cases is due to a non-specific, “broad community spread and it is within gatherings of people, large gatherings,” he said further applauding the school system for keeping attention to detail regarding mask wearing and virus precautions.

Tippin spoke about holidays coming up as the weather cools in the area saying that he thought hospitals have to prepare for more increases.

Benton said that he hasn’t been in on meetings regarding high risk gatherings like local high school football games and referred questions to the local health authority Dr. B.A. Jinadu.

The ECHD website detailed that out of the total 5,986 COVID-19 cases in Ector County, 3,660 are confirmed positive cases, 2,326 are probable positive cases and 968 cases are reportedly active.

The website shows that while 4,903 people have recovered from the virus, 115 Ector County residents have reportedly died from COVID-19 related complications and 360 patients have pending results.

The website also shows a 7.68 percent hospitalization rate which excludes out-of-county residents in local hospitals.

Neither Jinadu or other ECHD representatives could be reached for this story.