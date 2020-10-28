Local candidate contributions and expenditures

City Council, At-Large
Denise Swanner
CONTRIBUTIONS
>> $50 and more: Toro Hernandez, $1,000; Lelia/Jeffery Stinson, $100; Anne Whitley, $100; Robert C/Earlene Barnes, $,1000; Nancy Spano, $100; WT Riley, $100; Gregory/Lisa Hand, $100; Blake/Cristy Batte, $500.
>> Less than $50: $0.
Total: $9,826.98. Should be $3,000
Total political contributions maintained: $3,713.97.
EXPENDITURES
>> $50 or more: PPS, Lubbock, postcards-advertising, $5,944.01; Victory Ink, t-shirts-advertising, $169.
>> Less than $50: $0.
Total: $6,113.01.
LaTasha N. Gentry
CONTRIBUTIONS
>> $50 and more: Mr. and Mrs. Jim Carlson, $400; Suzan Gentry, $407.39; Communications Workers of America, political action committee, $5,000.
>> Less than $50: $0.
Total: $5,807.39.
Total political contributions maintained: $3,358.81.
EXPENDITURES
>> $50 or more: USPS, $53; Hiller Printing Inc., political cards, $254.39; Odessa Sign Solution, signs/banners/magnets, $2,141.19.
>> Less than $50: $0.
Total: $2,448.58.
Mayor
Dewey D. Bryant
CONTRIBUTIONS
>> $50 and more: Daniel J. and Jeannette Hollmann, $500; Peggy Dean Campaign Fund, $298.41; Larry R. and Mary E. Molinar, $5,000; Peggy Dean, $500; Jeremy A. Denman, $250; Tommy and Jill Miller, $100; Herbat Corttom, $1,000; Jerry G. Lee, $250; Willie and Julie Patterson, $400; Mrs. Jimmie Todd, $250; Frosty Gilliam Jr., $500; John and Dene Burnett, $500; Thomas and Marlyn Meek, $100; David Long, $250; Kevin and Marie Slater, Midland, $250.
>> Less than $50: $0.
Total: $5,798.41. Should be $10,148.41
Total political contributions maintained: $3,483.23.
EXPENDITURES
>> $50 or more: CVA Advertising & Marketing LTD, advertising, $7,666.25; Odessa American, advertising, $770; Jaime Zepata, advertising/travel – political signs, $200; Eric Campos, advertising/travel – sign posting, $100; Jaime Zepata, advertising – bags for signs, $50.
>> Less than $50: $0.
Total: $8,436.25. Should be $8,786.25
Javier Joven
CONTRIBUTIONS
>> $50 and more: Ray Beaty, $1,005.
>> Less than $50: $0.
Total: $1,005
Total political contributions maintained: $5,281.56.
EXPENDITURES
>> $50 or more: Screen Signs, yard signs and spikes, $920; Screen Signs, signs, $567.91; PPS, Lubbock, mailer/postage, $5,944.01.
>> Less than $50: $0.
Total: $7,431.92
Gloria Apolinario
CONTRIBUTIONS
>> $50 and more: Glira Ingram, Stanton, $200;; Nenita Toledanes, $300; ; Mary Helen McCrury, $200; ; Anita M. Uy, $100; ; Nancy P. Bueno, $100; ; Jim Nutter, $100; ; Dr. Anand Reddy, $500; ; Vickie Gomez, $50; ; Gary Martin, Marble Falls, $1,500; ; Dr. Romeo Papica, Midland, $100; ; Dr. Rajnarsing R. Chennamaneni, $500; ; Tryon D. Lewis, $250; ; Brenda Segal, $100; ; Bobby Cox, $1,000; ; Ravi Shakamuri, $500; ; Elisa Sanchez, $300; Debra Clay, $150; Manohar R. Angirekula, $500; Javis Kaye Hanks, $100; ; Ramon and Minda Domingo, $250; ; Gwen B. Temeyen, San Antonio, $100; ; Nor G. Harjen, Midland, $100; ; Alice Fletcher, $100; ; Brenda Nonman, $50; ; John and Julie Molland, $500;; Edna Pelopero, $200; ; Dr. and Mrs. Benigno, $200; ; Leticia Martinez, Midland, $250; ; Dr. Syam S. Vemulapalli, $500;; Dr. Jayaram Naidu, $500.
>> Less than $50: $25.
Total: $5,875. Should be $9,325
Total political contributions maintained: $0.
EXPENDITURES
>> $50 or more: Jumburrito, -breakfast burritos for Sheriff’s Department, $186.73; USPS, stamps, $1,100; Office Depot, copies/glue, $54.30; USPS, postcard mailouts, $1,750; USPS, postcard mailouts, $1,500; Sam’s Club, caravan food, $91.29; Walmart, caravan food, $57.63; A Keng’s Image, t-shirts, $570; Josy’s Grill, fundraiser event, $137.19; Ector County, list of registered voters, $115; Amazon, Seattle, Wa., envelopes-advertising, $634.56; Odessa American, postcards, $204.25; Odessa American, yard signs, $2,115.90; Amazon, envelopes, $61.69.
>> Less than $50: $40.59; $3.10; $36.
Total: $5,490.83. Should be $8,658.23
City Council, District 1
Tiki Davis
CONTRIBUTIONS
>> $50 and more: Julie Molland, $300.
>> Less than $50: $0.
Total: $300.
Total political contributions maintained: $0.
EXPENDITURES
>> $50 or more: $0.
>> Less than $50: $0.
Total: $0.
Mark Matta
CONTRIBUTIONS
>> $50 and more: Nelda Rose, $100; Christine Hernandez, $50; Heather Kirk, $225; Charles R. Saulsbury, $500.
>> Less than $50: $50.
Total: $925.
Total political contributions maintained: $2,556.87.
EXPENDITURES
>> $50 or more: Vistaprint.com, door hangers, $186.15; Casa Ortiz, campaign strategy luncheon, $57.40; Mark Matta, reimbursement for Facebook advertising, $200; Facebook/Ads Booster, campaign ads, $200.
>> Less than $50: $20.43.
Total: $663.98.
City Council, District 2
Steven P. Thompson
CONTRIBUTIONS
>> $50 and more: Peygg Dean, $500; Jimmy Goates, $150; Roy Hunt, $250; Tom Meek, $200.
>> Less than $50: $0.
Total: $1,100.
Total political contributions maintained: $1,983.
EXPENDITURES
>> $50 or more: CVA Advertising and Marketing LTD, mail outs and signs, $3,674.11.
>> Less than $50: $25.
Total: $3,699.11.