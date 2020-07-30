Local auction set to benefit Children's Miracle Network

The Midland-Odessa Auto Auction is selling chances to win a fully customized SUV with all proceeds benefitting Children’s Miracle Network.

The drawing for the 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe is scheduled for Saturday morning at Midland-Odessa Auto Auction, located at 2521 N Marco Ave., just off Business I-20 in Odessa.

Tickets for the drawing are $100 each and will continue right up until the drawing, according to Andrew Hinojos of Midland-Odessa Auto Auction. Tickets may be purchased by calling Midland-Odessa Auto Auction at (432) 367-3063.

Hinojos said the project was the brainchild of Midland-Odessa Auto Auction owner Kye Johnson.

Hinojos said the vehicle would appraise for about $40,000.

“It’s completely rebuilt,” he said. “It’s got an air bag lift kit pump. You can lift it and drop it. It’s got a V8 Corvette engine in it. It’s fully painted in the engine compartment. The undercarriage is painted. It’s got custom upholstery. Even the dashboard’s customized. It also comes with a build book.

“This truck has been in Hot Rod magazine.”

Haley Howey, program director for Children’s Miracle Network, said the giveaway will provide several benefits for CMN.

“We are so grateful for partners like that in our community,” Howey said. “Any donations that we receive help us purchase equipment, training for the nurses and care for the kids and families in ICU and pediatric units here at MCH. One hundred percent of donations go toward those units.

“It helps the families and live better and healthier lives. It helps the staff and the nurses better help them through their specialist training.”

Hinojos said the project had already raised about $35,000 as of Wednesday.

“Whatever we get out of this, we will be giving the proceeds to the Children’s Miracle Network,” he said. “Time is limited and deadline’s coming up. Don’t miss out on a great opportunity to win big and give big.”