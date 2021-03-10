Live music returns in June

After a year that brought numerous cancellations, Odessa Arts is anticipating a return to some in-person events plus other initiatives that will bring the arts to a wider audience.

Shakespeare’s plays “Hamlet” and “Much Ado about Nothing” will be broadcast on April 23 on Basin PBS.

Executive Director of Odessa Arts Randy Ham noted that April 23 is Shakespeare’s birthday.

June 4 will mark the return of Hot Summer Nights. The annual event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. It runs through July 30.

“We’re moving it into the Ector Theatre for one summer only,” Ham said. “We really didn’t want to cancel it again, and of course, all of these plans were made before the governor’s executive order. But we still feel that the smart thing to do is hold this indoors … We can quickly adjust the attendance numbers based on our COVID case count for any given week, so if we have a high case count one week then we lower the number of tickets.”

Gov. Greg Abbott recently lifted the statewide mask mandate. It ended today.

“It’s still a free event,” Ham said of Hot Summer Nights, “but we’ll require tickets and masks in order to attend, and this way, if the COVID numbers keep declining then we’ll increase the number of audience members every week. But it allows us to be able to react quickly based on our COVID situation.”

Hot Summer Nights features local bands and groups from Austin and other locales.

“I’m really excited because for the first time we’re partnering with the West Texas Jazz Party, which is also being held at the Marriott downtown. Our opening concert is a collaboration between the two organizations and we’re actually going to host one night of the West Texas Jazz Party as a Hot Summer Nights concert,” Ham said.

“And then also on Juneteenth, (June 18), our concert will be the Dallas Black Dance Theatre who we didn’t get to bring in in February this year because of COVID. We just rescheduled them as a Hot Summer Nights attraction, which I think is fabulous because they were so good and we’re so excited to have them back,” he added.

Eric Baker, president of the West Texas Jazz Society, said he is glad to have live music in the community again.

“The Hot Summer Nights program brings West Texans together to sing, clap, laugh and celebrate. We need it now more than ever. The collaboration between the West Texas Jazz Society and Odessa Arts means we can share our love of jazz music with the community on a much larger scale. This is the first time in WTJS history that a night of the jazz party will be free and open to the public. You won’t want to miss it!” Baker said in a text message.

The next big event is an appearance by humorist and author David Sedaris, who is scheduled to return to Odessa at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Ector Theatre. This will be his third visit to the Permian Basin.

“This is an event that we’ve had to postpone twice because of COVID, so fingers crossed, third time’s the charm,” Ham said.

He added that he strongly suggests parental guidance for the show.

“It’s not what I would consider a show for children, but it’s a lot of fun and he’s a very he’s a wonderful person and the fact that he wants to come back here to West Texas says a lot about our cultural community,” Ham said.

Odessa Arts is seeking artists for the inaugural Basin 52 exhibit, to be displayed from Oct. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2022.

Fifty-two works by 52 different West Texas artists will be exhibited in various city buildings across Odessa. These works should reflect the artist’s impression of West Texas. The works will also be included in an exhibit catalog, and printed on a specialty playing card deck to be sold by local merchants. To apply, visit tinyurl.com/5fkatrzw.

Ham said he stole the idea “hook line and sinker from Waco.”

“My good friend Fiona Bond runs Creative Waco. I think the world of her. I think she does an incredible job with what Waco has to offer and she told me that she had commissioned 52 artists to create 52 pieces of art about Waco and they exhibited them around the city and also turned it into a deck of playing cards,” Ham said.

“And I just thought that was the most brilliant thing ever. So I’ve actually been working on it for about two years …” Ham said he originally tried to tie it in with Legislative Days and had secured space in the Capitol in Austin, but the pandemic hit.

“I didn’t want to just cancel the project because we can still host the exhibit here in Odessa and put some of the pieces in City Hall and some of the pieces at Municipal Plaza and even some of them in area hotels. And then we can create a deck of playing cards which can be sold at hotel gift shops. It can be sold through local merchants and also directly through Odessa Arts. You basically have a piece of the Permian Basin you can keep in your pocket and take wherever you go,” Ham said. “To me it was important to include artists from all over West Texas and not just Odessa. If you live in Pecos, if you live in Marfa, if you live in Big Spring, we still want you to apply and be part of this exhibit. I’m really excited about this. I can’t wait to see what other people do.”

The deadline to enter is May 31.

“We will select the artwork and the artists by the middle of July and have it ready to display by the 1st of October and have the cards printed,’” Ham said.

The mural assistance program is another upcoming project for Odessa Arts that Ham has been working on for the past couple of years.

“When we commissioned the public art master plan back in 2014 … one of our action items was to have a mural assistance program. And at the time, I didn’t know what form it would take. How do we create a mural assistance program for local businesses when our public art program is specifically for city-owned property and how do we thread that needle and we still want to help the businesses. … I found the City of Amarillo’s mural assistance program and I started reading that …,” Ham said.

He talked to the people in Amarillo and found out what they do. They decided to also use a matching grant, sort of like a cultural tourism grant.

“This is specifically for murals that are placed on an income-generating building inside the city limits and it caps at $2,500. The applicant, if selected … uses the public art commissioning process to help find an artist and we split the grants up into the different council districts so that all of Odessa is represented and not just a specific area,” Ham said.

“We also do a downtown district, as well. What our cultural aspect of the mural assistance program is we ask the business and the artist to make sure whatever they paint on the side of their building is also Instagramable and that we use the hashtag Discover Odessa; we use the hashtag Odessa Arts and we use it to promote people who are already here, or are coming here, to go visit the murals take their selfies … and post them on social media to advertise the beauty of our community.”

There are community standards in terms of what’s in the mural that Ham said they are going to look at.

“… If it’s a restaurant, it can’t have food on it because then it becomes an advertisement for the business, as opposed to a piece of art. Then it starts to fall into the sign ordinance and what we want is art, not advertisement.”

“We’re going to evaluate them on a case by case basis until we run out of grant money this year. Our fiscal year ends Sept. 30. This summer, we will look at the applications and we’ll announce the recipients at our annual meeting on Sept. 30 at the downtown Marriott,” Ham said.

Odessa Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Renee Earls said she’s looking forward to having art that represents Odessa. In Lubbock, there is a sign that people get their photos taken near and she would like to see something like that in Odessa.

On the return of Hot Summer Nights, Earls said it’s great.

“I mean obviously they’ve always had it outdoors and so the outdoor aspect is so nice. However, I will say the Ector Theatre is amazing. I toured it just about two weeks ago and what an incredible facility to share with the community and with people from out of the area. I’m excited for them to start having events, so it makes sense that the two would partner together to offer something like that,” Earls said.

She added that the community is having some activities again and starting to travel.

“… It’s wonderful, too, because Odessa can be a regional destination for people and families out in the region. They can come here for the weekend,” Earls said.

Ham said he also is hoping for the in-person return of the Shakespeare Festival in November.

Ham added that he’s proud of Odessa Arts and the cultural agencies they fund for pivoting so quickly during the pandemic.

“It’s been a very, very rough year for all of us and we all miss in-person events as much as the community does, but we want to keep our patrons safe,” he said. “There was some very creative and quick thinking being done by a lot of our agencies and it was very helpful to our community …”