Live concert

Nick's Nights, Live Music and Comedy will present live in concert Pat Green with opener comedian Daren Streblow on Oct. 22 at the Bush Convention Center, 105 N. Main St, Midland.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner starts at 6:30 p.m.

VIP tables for six people, include dinner from The Barn Door and two drinks of choice.

Tickets start at $99 and limited to 900 total.

For tickets or more information, visit tinyurl.com/y4wd4psu.