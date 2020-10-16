Lip Sync Battle finals

Odessa Arts, Music City Mall and ICA Radio will host the finale of their first Lip Sync Battle at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Music City Mall’s Carousel Stage.

The top five contenders will battle it out to become the first Lip Sync Battle Champion. The winner will win a $500 mall gift card furnished by Music City Mall.

The second and third place prizes are $250 and $100 gift cards.

Odessa Arts started taking online video submissions in August.

Voting commenced in September and October.

The 14 submissions earned almost 1,400 votes total with the top competitor receiving 382 votes. It was free to enter and voting was $1 a vote.

All proceeds benefit The Bright Stars Memorial. Those competing this Saturday are Adrianna Lopez, Kilika Rodrigues, Angela Martinez Family, Ella Macaw and Kamdyn Zapata.

They will go in front of three judges to battle it out for the title of Lip Sync Champion. Odessa Arts and Music City Mall hope to make this an annual event. For more information, visit https://odessaarts.org/contests.