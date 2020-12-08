LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Rehab house has upset neighborhood residents

The disturbing news of a drug addict and alcoholic rehab house in my neighborhood is more than I can stand.

All of us in Esmond Estates and Plantation Oaks divisions enjoy a quiet, peaceful life. But with the news of this house on Esmond, has more than just me, upset.

Esmond Estate neighbors have for the past few weeks, seen suspicious activity going on. I called OPD last Saturday with concerns of a man being dropped off in front of my house and watching him walk south through the alley and hide in an oleander bush for 45 minutes, only to be picked up at the place he was left.

My neighbors are worried about this and have seen some peculiar goings on. I would have liked to have gone to the city council meeting on Tuesday night but it is a virtual meeting and would have to had registered for it by 5:00 p.m. on Monday.

This type of halfway house has no business being in a residential setting and I'm sure that the council members could care less probably because this does not affect where they live.

I'm sick of the way the City of Odessa disregards citizen concerns. I'm sick of them raising our taxes and not getting anything in return. I agree that addicts and alcoholics do need the help and guidance that they sorely need, but I'm asking not in my neighborhood.