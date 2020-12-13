  • December 13, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Former mayors endorse Bryant - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Former mayors endorse Bryant

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, December 13, 2020 2:45 am

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Former mayors endorse Bryant Lorraine Perryman Mayor 1990-1996, Mike Atkins Mayor 1996-2000, Larry Melton Mayor 2001-2012 Odessa American

We the undersigned are the former living mayors for the City of Odessa since 1990 to present day. We all understand the day-to-day issues involved in making a vibrant and expanding city like Odessa operate in an effective and prudent manner and appreciate the trust the citizens of Odessa have placed in each of us over the past 30 years.

Now is the time for us to endorse someone that we all know to be an upstanding business and community leader in Dewey Bryant, and we ask the citizens of Odessa to please take the time to come out and vote for Dewey for Mayor on Tuesday Dec.r 15th. Being Mayor is not a one issue job or one that can be tied to one agenda. It takes a person that sees all sides of many different issues and makes fair and balanced decisions for all citizens, with no ties to special interest groups or political parties.

Dewey has shown his business acumen for decades and we all know he will be the kind of honest, trustworthy, and ethical mayor that Odessa will be proud of.

We ask, that for the good of all Odessa, you please vote for Dewey Bryant for Mayor.

Lorraine Perryman Mayor 1990-1996

Mike Atkins Mayor 1996-2000

Larry Melton Mayor 2001-2012

Posted in on Sunday, December 13, 2020 2:45 am. | Tags:

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
48°
Humidity: 69%
Winds: SSW at 13mph
Feels Like: 43°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 48°/Low 25°
Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s.

monday

weather
High 53°/Low 35°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 54°/Low 24°
Windy with sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]