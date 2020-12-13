LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Former mayors endorse Bryant

We the undersigned are the former living mayors for the City of Odessa since 1990 to present day. We all understand the day-to-day issues involved in making a vibrant and expanding city like Odessa operate in an effective and prudent manner and appreciate the trust the citizens of Odessa have placed in each of us over the past 30 years.

Now is the time for us to endorse someone that we all know to be an upstanding business and community leader in Dewey Bryant, and we ask the citizens of Odessa to please take the time to come out and vote for Dewey for Mayor on Tuesday Dec.r 15th. Being Mayor is not a one issue job or one that can be tied to one agenda. It takes a person that sees all sides of many different issues and makes fair and balanced decisions for all citizens, with no ties to special interest groups or political parties.

Dewey has shown his business acumen for decades and we all know he will be the kind of honest, trustworthy, and ethical mayor that Odessa will be proud of.

We ask, that for the good of all Odessa, you please vote for Dewey Bryant for Mayor.

Lorraine Perryman Mayor 1990-1996

Mike Atkins Mayor 1996-2000

Larry Melton Mayor 2001-2012