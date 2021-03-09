Leaders talk challenges, mentors

Definitions of success, top challenges and recharging were just some of the topics tackled by the Odessa Chamber of Commerce’s International Women’s Day.

Ten women from a variety of leadership positions shared their stories about challenges that they have had to overcome as well as what's inspired them to be where they are today.

About 230 people attended, It was moderated by Odessa Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Renee Earls.

Stacey Brown, CEO of Odessa Regional Medical Center and Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring, said success to her is finding what you love and doing it well.

Sharon Cannon, dean of the school of nursing at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, said success comes from self-confidence, setting goals and achieving them, and if you don’t achieve them, learning from them.

Sondra Eoff, CEO of Eofficial Enterprises and co-owner with her husband Toby of the Marriott and Starbucks, said being happy is her definition of success.

Eoff added that having a big job title and money can leave you short.

Erica Thomas, executive directive director of Odessa Links, a nonprofit, said early on success was about self-determination and later mentorship and sharing knowledge and experience.

Medical Center Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Christin Timmons said leaving her mark and leaving something or someone better is her goal.

Several panelists said COVID-19 is the biggest challenge they have face this year.

On role models, Eoff cited Mother Teresa, who she said is such a great example of strong faith and determination.

County Judge Debi Hays said COVID and the Aug. 31, 2019, mass shooting are the top challenges.

Hays said her mentor is her mother. Hays said her childhood wasn’t picture perfect and there was abuse, but her mother was the glue that held the family together.