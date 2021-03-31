  • March 31, 2021

'Lead With Literacy' fundraiser set

‘Lead With Literacy’ fundraiser set

Posted: Wednesday, March 31, 2021 2:03 pm

'Lead With Literacy' fundraiser set

Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center is partnering with Literacy Texas and A Way with Words to present “Lead With Literacy,” a virtual fundraiser event at 7 p.m. April 22 to raise funds and awareness for adult literacy in Texas.

National radio co-hosts and language experts Martha Barnette and Grant Barrett of A Way with Words and Krys Boyd of KERA’s call-in-radio program Think, will present “Lead with Literacy!”

PBALC is one of 30 Texas nonprofits from every part of the state that will receive funds raised by this first-of-a-kind event celebrating the joy of language and how the gift of literacy transforms lives, a news release said.

When you select PBALC as the recipient of your ticket purchase for the virtual #LeadWithLiteracy fundraiser, the $40 ticket price will be donated directly to PBALC. Choose PBALC and get your tickets for the event now at https://sforce.co/2O4QKOj or follow PBALC on social media for more information.

Attendees will receive an access email on April 22 by 5 p.m. to join the event. The goal of PBALC is to sell 300 tickets to receive $12,000 in donations. Millions of Texans are unable to read and write and Texas ranks 47th nationwide in literacy. Literacy was one of the critical social services that tumbled during the COVID slide, and this fundraiser will provide critical support to nonprofits working with adult students across the state, the release said.

Posted in on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 2:03 pm.

MyOAOA

