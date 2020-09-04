Lawyer: We’re taking the baton Bland gave us

Protesters for Wallace “Tremaine” Howell gathered outside of the Ector County Courthouse Friday in response to a statement made by Ector County’s district attorney that use of force by officers involved in a case where a prisoner died was excessive and should be reviewed and addressed by the Ector County Sheriff’s Office.

The statement issued by DA Bobby Bland also detailed the cause of death for Howell was accidental and due to meth toxicity.

Howell, a 38-year-old Midland native, died while in custody on June 15 at the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

About two dozen protesters and two lawyers who are representing the Howell family held a press conference in front of the Ector County Courthouse along with family members of Howell.

“(Fellow attorney) Paul (Stafford) and I are going to take the baton that Bobby Bland gave us and we are going to try to take it home and make sure that justice is served for this family and for this community,” attorney Justin Moore said.

Following Friday’s press conference Bland reacted to the baton comment.

“I made sure their client was aware of what was going on in this case,” Bland said. “I have done so. Unlike them, I have no financial interest in this case. My only job was to seek justice and that’s what I did.”

A Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s autopsy obtained by the Odessa American details that Howell was pulled over for excessive speed at 12:19 a.m. June 15 and then fled the stop at 12:21 a.m. Howell was pulled over and arrested at 12:37 a.m. and he arrived at the Ector County Law Enforcement Center at 1:18 a.m. and was checked by medical staff at 1:35 a.m.

Howell assaulted another detainee at 5:01 a.m. and became combative with officers who deployed conducted electrical weapon, pepper spray and physical restraints, the autopsy detailed. The conducted electrical weapons were deployed six times in a span of two minutes for a total duration of 25.73 seconds.

During a bodycam video obtained by the Odessa American, it showed Howell punching another inmate who was sitting on a bench. Jail staff opened the jail cell, TASERed Howell three times and pepper sprayed him once before he attempted to run out of the cell.

Howell was TASERed three more times before he was placed in restraints, the bodycam footage showed. The bodycam footage showed jail staff of five women and three men struggling to place Howell in restraints.

Howell was reportedly placed in a “wrap” restraint device at 5:10 a.m. and then he was taken to a shower to decontaminate at an unknown time and then placed in a padded cell.

Howell was checked at 5:56 a.m. and a second time at 6:18 a.m., the autopsy stated. Howell was found unresponsive at 6:26 a.m. and then 911 was contacted at 6:28 a.m.

Emergency medical services reportedly arrived at 6:38 a.m., he was transported to a local hospital at 7:04 a.m. The hospital found cardiopulmonary arrest and he was pronounced dead at 7:13 a.m.

The autopsy also details Howell’s previous medical issues that showed on June 13 that he had hallucinations and delusions reported to PermiaCare.

During the autopsy, Howell was found with a torn knotted plastic baggie in his small bowel, he had pulmonary congestions, contusions to his left forehead with focal underlying subgaleal hemorrhaging, faint contusions on the left side of his face, abrasions, contusions and cuts on the inner lips and contusions on his wrists, the autopsy detailed. Howell also had puncture marks caused by the conducted electrical weapon on his left clavicle, ten marks on his right shoulder and arm and eight small burn marks on the right side of his back.

Though the autopsy performed by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office showed that the cause of death for Howell was due to meth toxicity, the family wants an independent examination. The independent examination hasn’t been completed but Stafford said once it is that the findings should be released.

Moore stated that he and Stafford are planning to file a civil lawsuit on behalf of Howell’s family. Moore said that they are conducting their investigation right now.

Moore is also representing Midlander Tye Anders, who was arrested by the Midland Police Department on May 16 after police say he failed to stop when an officer tried to pull him over for running a stop sign. Anders was later indicted by a Midland County Grand Jury for evading arrest.

“With our fight, which is going to be lodged in civil court now, because the district attorney has determined criminal charges are not appropriate,” Moore said. “We will seek out justice for this family, for Tremaine and for the citizens of Ector County. This isn’t a black problem. This is a community problem.”

Shirley Howard, who is one of the protest organizers, said the excessive force used by jail staff was Howell being TASERed, pepper sprayed, handcuffed and wrapped.

“Regardless if you have any drugs in your system, that doesn’t give anyone the right to kill you,” Howard said.

When Bland was asked Friday morning to elaborate on his comments that jail staff used excessive force, he declined to explain and stated “I don’t want to get into specifics about that. My statement is my statement. I think it was appropriate based upon the review of the facts and the evidence.”

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said if someone is TASERed it may not be effective. Griffis explained that if someone is intoxicated on a substance that many times they will not feel the effects of a TASER.

“We have to use whatever force is necessary to make the arrest or to detain an individual from causing harm or further harm to any other persons,” Griffis said.

The protest was met with limited opposition as ECSO deputies stood ready a couple of blocks away from the courthouse with its tank and horses available. There were also protesters across the street from the courthouse and some had assault rifles.

The family of Howell will also be picketing at the Ector County Sheriff’s Office beginning at 10 a.m. today (Saturday).

Mary Howell, the mother of Wallace “Tremaine” Howell, said she has received plenty of support from the communities of Midland and Odessa. As far as backlash on social media, she said she doesn’t pay attention to that.

“I appreciate the support of our community, especially from Midland, as well as who is here from Odessa,” she said. “As far as social media, I don’t follow that.”