  • February 20, 2021

Lawn mowing/roof-repairing assistance

Posted: Saturday, February 20, 2021

The City of Odessa Community Development department is offering lawn mowing and roof-repairing assistance for residents who meet income and age guidelines.

To qualify for lawn mowing assistance, a person must reside within Odessa city limits, everyone in household must be at least 65-years-old or disabled and be the homeowner, according to a city press release. Residents must also have a total household income that does not exceed HUD low-income limits.

HUD low-income limits range from $39,400 for a household of 1, to a combined total income of $74,250 for a household of 8.

To qualify for the city’s roof repair program, an applicant must reside within the City of Odessa, own the home in which they reside and must be clear of any liens. Property taxes must have a balance of $150 or less. To qualify a total household income cannot exceed HUD low-income limits.

For more information contact the city’s Community Development department at 432-335-4820.

Odessa, TX

