Lawmakers ask for visitations at health facilities

Dozens of state lawmakers, including Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa, have signed a letter to Interim Executive Commissioner Health & Human Services Phil Wilson requesting that he allow people to visit loved ones in health facilities, nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

But while nursing homes understand the desire to reconnect with loved ones, at least one has concerns.

“(I’ve) just heard from so many constituents who have family members who are in nursing homes or assisted living centers, or group homes. So many of the residents in these facilities are just struggling so much with the isolation, particularly those who just can’t understand the concept of the lockdown. We’re just hearing so many stories where the isolation is leading to depression and is having significant negative impacts on their health and well being,” Landgraf said in a phone interview Friday.

“We understand why there’s a no-visitation policy, but it just seems like it’s overly broad and we want to find a way for these residents who desperately need this interaction with loved ones” to have it in a safe way, Landgraf added.

Landgraf said the Health and Human Services has jurisdiction over nursing homes and assisted living centers, “so we are asking the Health and Human Services Commission to implement these safeguards that would allow for safe visitation by loved ones to their family members in these nursing homes and assisted living centers.”

The letter says, in part: “With proper guidelines, these facilities could resume visits in a safe and socially distant environment.”

“Additionally, we would ask that the primary family caregiver be recognized as an essential part of the residents’ care team. The presence of a primary family caregiver is to be able to pick up on subtle changes, to calm the unspoken anxiety that results from their missing presence, and to continue to encourage their loved one to walk, eat, and engage in social activity that is vital to their care,” it details.

Further suggestions for allowing a primary family caregiver could include:

>> Requiring the same expectations as a paid professional caregiver including infection control training, responsible behavior outside of the community, limiting their exposure, following all guidelines in regard to infection control and wearing face masks.

>> The family caregiver shows documentation of a COVID-19 negative test.

>> The facility offers a designated visiting area with regulated scheduled times and 15 minutes in between visits to allow for cleaning and disinfecting.

>> The facility limits the total number of visits in a day to maintain a low traffic flow and only allow one designated family caregiver as the essential caregiver.

>> If at any time these guidelines are not adhered to the family member would be asked to leave the community.

“We will not stand to let these Texans fall through the cracks. Their life is important. The fact is this disease is not what's hurting them; it's the harmful restrictions we have in place that are. Time is of the essence, and it truly is a matter of life and death,” the letter states.

Landgraf said several lawmakers, including himself, have been informally asking for something along these lines “for quite some time.”

“I know that I have personally since May, but what we’re trying to do now in a broad statewide coalition (is) asking for these reasonable accommodations to be made. But unfortunately, I don’t have an idea for the timeline but it does need to happen as quickly as possible because the health of well being of nursing home residents is at stake here,” he said.

He noted that those who live in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and group homes are “inherently members of a vulnerable population group and the last thing that any of us want is an outbreak in a facility. We’ve unfortunately seen all too many of those, both here in West Texas and throughout the state … so we don’t want that to happen. But we do believe following this five-step plan can allow for safe visitation while also protecting against outbreaks and to me … it’s a better way to balance those two interests, but absolutely isolation can have a tremendously negative impact on the health and well being of these residents,” Landgraf said.

Landgraf was asked if there was an outbreak if loved ones would be able to see them through the window and talk to their visitor on the phone.

“That would continue to be promoted,” he said. “There would also be in this proposal a limit on the number of visits in a day just, so that you’re maintaining low traffic flow. And also if at any time the guidelines are not adhered to then a family member would be immediately asked to leave that facility …”

He said HHSC has a surge response team for outbreaks and he contends that the number of outbreaks at these type of facilities has declined over the past couple of weeks.

Focused Post Acute Care Partners has seen a number of COVID-19 cases and many points in the company’s statement requested by the Odessa American Friday reflect what was in the lawmakers’ letter.

“Focused Post Acute Care Partners understands that connecting with family members is incredibly important and our team members have remained diligent in ensuring ongoing communication exchanges via telephone, text, email and Skype or Facebook,” a statement from Focused Care Founder MarkMcKenzie detailed. “There is certainly a nexus between health and well-being and being physically close to loved ones for all of us and certainly our seniors who we have been protecting and caring for need that. We are supportive of a controlled and carefully regulated easing of restrictions on visitation by a designated family member to a long term care community.”

“Any plan to open the door to visitation, must be carefully considered with all precautions in place to maintain the safety and care of our residents and team members that we have worked around the clock for the last five months to achieve, a goal to which there is not yet light at the end of the tunnel as Texas’ COVID-19 cases continue to escalate. Any visitation would not include exposure to an active COVID wing or quarantine area within the building,” the statement said.

“Focused Care would require that visiting family members meet the same standards the professional workforce must meet. This can be done without officially designating family members as essential staff as it is critical we control traffic in the buildings. This would require weekly testing and proof of test results by the family member before entering the building,” McKenzie said in the statement.

“Focused Care set requirements in place early on designed to limit who enters our communities for the safety of our residents and those who care for them. We limited team members who work in multiple skilled nursing communities to working consistently in one location. It was necessary to implement the same policy with traveling contractual therapists when our on-site testing revealed a positive outcome of one therapist who had been to three different communities. We are challenged still with state agency surveyors who go to several skilled nursing facilities to conduct evaluations and still aren’t required to test when we have requested they do so,” the statement said.

“Any plan moving forward must take into account all of these issues which are based on life and death matters. Focused Care is prepared to consider a plan that best protects everyone and allows for physical contact between loved ones and residents that will certainly bring joy to all of us,” McKenzie’s statement concluded.