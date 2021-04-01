Latinos are driving population boom in Odessa

Ector County appears to be among the top ten fastest growing counties in Texas during the past decade, a population surge primarily due to an increase in Hispanic residents, Lloyd Potter, director of the Texas Demographic Center told the Texas House of Representatives’ Committee on Redistricting on Thursday.

Although official 2020 census figures won’t be ready until late September, studies conducted by his office since 2016 indicates that Hispanics have accounted for more than half of the estimated 4 million population increase that Texas is expected to see since 2010, Potter said.

“Texas is expected to gain three additional congressional seats,” Potter told the redistricting committee. “Hispanics will continue to drive the population growth in Texas.”

The Texas redistricting committee held a two-hour hearing on Thursday to discuss population projections and the redistricting process for West Texas.

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa, who sits on the committee, said it’s important to start looking at how census figures and redistricting could affect the Permian Basin.

“We are still waiting on the final data from the U.S. Census Bureau, but there is no time to waste, we need to get to work,” Landgraf said. “We need to hear from West Texans to be sure our voices continue to be heard in Austin and Washington in the decade ahead.”

Potter noted that 154 out of 254 West Texas counties appear to have lost residents during the past decade. But Odessa and Midland have grown substantially, although he did not provide estimated data during the hearing.

Landgraf credited Odessa and Midland’s population boom on the area’s oil and gas industry and agriculture.

“West Texas has carried its own weight in terms of contributing to the state’s economy,” Landgraf said.

Every decade the House Redistricting Committee and Senate Redistricting Committee use census data to draft new district maps which can determine how many representatives a geographical area has.