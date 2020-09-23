  • September 23, 2020

Landowners, energy subjects of webinar

Landowners, energy subjects of webinar

>> Respect Big Bend: tinyurl.com/y3zywqt3

Posted: Wednesday, September 23, 2020 5:12 pm

Posted: Wednesday, September 23, 2020 5:12 pm

ALPINE Residents of West Texas are invited to attend a free webinar from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 8 called “Landowners, Energy Development, and Conflict: Finding Common Ground.”

The webinar will explore how landowners and energy companies can work together to find solutions when conflicts occur. The webinar will feature experts in the field, including Chase Currie with San Pedro Ranch in South Texas, David Yeates with the Texas Wildlife Association, and Chris West with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

The Oct. 8 webinar is part of a seminar series designed to engage a broad constituency of Big Bend community members to better inform them on recent energy projections, potential impacts on communities and conservation values, and to develop creative strategies to conserve the unique resources and communities of the region. The seminars are sponsored in part by the Respect Big Bend coalition, The Cynthia and George Mitchell Foundation, Permian Basin Area Foundation, The Meadows Foundation, Still Water Foundation, and the Borderlands Research Institute at Sul Ross State University.

Register for the Oct. 8 webinar: https://respectbigbend.org/events/landowners-energy-development-and-conflict

