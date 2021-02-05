  • February 5, 2021

Landgraf tapped as chairman

Landgraf tapped as chairman

Odessa representative assigned to committees important for West Texas

Posted: Friday, February 5, 2021 5:11 pm

Landgraf tapped as chairman By Federico Martinez fmartinez@oaoa.com Odessa American

AUSTIN State Representative Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa, has been selected to chair the Texas House Committee on Environmental Regulation, which has jurisdiction over environmental matters that are regulated by the state.

Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, announced the chairmanship on Thursday and also noted that Landgraf was also named to the House’s pivotal Redistricting Committee, and re-appointed to serve on the Transportation Committee.

“This chairmanship and these committee assignments put me in an optimal position to serve my fellow West Texans and our interests here in the Permian Basin,” Landgraf said in a prepared statement. “I’m grateful to Speaker Phelan for his confidence in me, and welcome the additional responsibility. I am ready to get to work for the people of Texas.”

Landgraf said the environmental regulation committee is responsible for promoting the oil and gas industry and maintaining a safe environment.

“As chairman of the House Environmental Regulation Committee, I will work to ensure unnecessary and burdensome regulations do not prevent hard-working Texans from being able to make a living for their families in the energy sector,” Landgraf said when reached Friday. “Every Texan wants to breathe fresh air and drink clean water. Environmental alarmists have monopolized the conversation and confused the issues.

“A prolific oil and gas industry does not have to be at odds with the desire to main a healthy environment. We can achieve both goals simultaneously, and have done so in Texas for decades.”

The Environmental Regulation committee has jurisdiction over matters pertaining to air, land, and water pollution, industrial development, and environmental matters that are regulated by the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) or the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

In his prepared statement Landgraf said: “I look forward to working alongside the Speaker and leading the Environmental Regulation Committee, which is a critically important committee for the energy sector and the Permian Basin.

“Regardless of title or assignment, my goals remain the same: be a strong voice for West Texas, keep our state conservative, and make Texas the best place in America to live, work and raise a family.”

The 87th Texas Legislative Session began in January and is underway through May 31st, 2021. In accordance with the Texas Constitution, the state legislature meets for a 140-day regular session every odd-numbered year to vote on legislation and pass a balanced state budget.

Posted in on Friday, February 5, 2021 5:11 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , ,

