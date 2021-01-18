  • January 18, 2021

Landgraf seeks Robin Hood shield - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Landgraf seeks Robin Hood shield

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, January 18, 2021 1:56 pm

Landgraf seeks Robin Hood shield oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

AUSTIN State Rep. Brooks Landgraf (R-Odessa) filed House Bill 1077 to reduce the impact of “Robin Hood” recapture payments on mineral wealthy school districts.

“The events of the last year demonstrate how necessary HB 1077 is for school districts in the oilpatch,” Landgraf said. “Many Permian Basin school districts are still sending millions of dollars back to the state in recapture payments even after the historic drop in oil demand.”

As the state’s property values have risen significantly over the past decade, the state has also seen substantial growth in the number of school districts subject to recapture under Chapters 48 and 49, Texas Education Code. At the same time, oil and gas production has provided billions of dollars in tax revenue that has gone to help provide funding for education, roads, and the state’s Rainy Day Fund.

“School districts in energy-producing regions of Texas bear the brunt of the Robin Hood law,” Landgraf continued. “That’s why I filed HB 1077, to give our school districts and students a chance to keep more of what we produce.”

HB 1077 seeks to provide relief to so-called mineral wealthy school districts by reducing the recapture payment amount required of these districts by an amount proportional to the percentage of the cost of the Foundation School Program funded by amounts paid to the state by school districts subject to recapture.

Landgraf and the other members of the Texas legislature convened at the Texas Capitol building for the 87th Texas Legislative Session on January 12th, 2021. Members of the Texas House and Texas Senate meet for a 140-day regular session beginning the second Tuesday in January every odd-numbered year to vote on legislation and pass a balanced state budget.

Posted in on Monday, January 18, 2021 1:56 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
64°
Humidity: 18%
Winds: NNE at 16mph
Feels Like: 62°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 73°/Low 36°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 44°/Low 36°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 46°/Low 39°
Showers ending by midday. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 30s.

thursday

weather
High 63°/Low 47°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]