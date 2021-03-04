  • March 4, 2021

Landgraf files bill to prohibit high-level radioactive waste in Texas - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Landgraf files bill to prohibit high-level radioactive waste in Texas

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, March 4, 2021 10:00 am

Landgraf files bill to prohibit high-level radioactive waste in Texas oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

AUSTIN State Rep. Brooks Landgraf (R-Odessa) filed House Bill 2692 to prohibit the storage and disposal of high-level radioactive waste in Texas, a press release detailed

“Texas will not be a dumping ground for the rest of the country,” Landgraf stated in the press release. “Passing HB 2692 will ensure that high-level radioactive waste is kept out of the oil patch and out of West Texas.”

Since 1998, federal law has reportedly required Texas to operate a facility for the disposal of low-level radioactive waste generated in the state. The low-level radioactive waste disposal facility is located in Andrews County, situated on a natural 600-foot formation of impermeable red bed clay. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission is currently considering an application to allow for the storage of high-level radioactive waste at the facility.

“My constituents are on board with low-level storage, as used rubber gloves and hospital gowns provide little reason for concern. But high-level radioactive waste, like spent nuclear fuel, is a horse of an entirely different color. I filed HB 2692 for those who live and work in Andrews and the Permian Basin, and for all

Texans, so that highly radioactive is not brought to or disposed of in our West Texas communities,” Landgraf stated.

In addition to banning the storage of high-level radioactive waste at the disposal facility near Andrews, House Bill 2692 makes necessary changes to the law to ensure the facility provides an economic benefit to Andrews County and the State of Texas into the future as it continues to store low-level materials in a safe and efficient manner, the press release stated. The facility is the disposal site for many of the economic engines of the Texas economy, including our hospital safety net, our world-renowned oil and gas industry, and our electric

generators.

Posted in on Thursday, March 4, 2021 10:00 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
69°
Humidity: 28%
Winds: S at 16mph
Feels Like: 69°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 80°/Low 46°
Windy with sunshine. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 64°/Low 37°
Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

saturday

weather
High 61°/Low 41°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.

sunday

weather
High 66°/Low 47°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]