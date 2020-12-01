  • December 1, 2020

Landgraf files bill to increase transparency in debt elections - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Landgraf files bill to increase transparency in debt elections

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, December 1, 2020 10:20 am

Landgraf files bill to increase transparency in debt elections oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf (R-Odessa) filed House Bill 664 on Monday that would require any ballot measure for approval of the issuance of bonds or other public debt to be submitted to voters and taxpayers only during a November election.

Landgraf also detailed in the press release that this would remove the option to vote on debt during lower turnout elections.

“By requiring debt elections to be on the ballot in November when turnout is highest, HB 664 will ensure more voters have a chance to consider whether or not they want their local governments to take on more debt,” Landgraf stated in the press release.

Landgraf stated that over the last decade there has been a correlation between increasing local government debt and rising property taxes. In many cases, debt elections are held in May when voter turnout is minimal compared to November elections.

“This bill simply means that government must appeal to the largest number of voters and taxpayers before incurring more debt,” Landgraf stated in the press release. “We cannot allow runaway debt and property taxes to erode the Texas dream for our children’s children. More voters means more transparency and accountability, and that is a good thing, especially when it directly impacts your wallet.”

Landgraf and the other members of the Texas legislature will convene for the 87th Texas Legislative Session on Jan. 12, 2021. Members of the Texas House and Texas Senate may begin filing bills for the 2021 legislative session as early as Nov. 9, 2020.

Posted in on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 10:20 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
52°
Humidity: 24%
Winds: SW at 11mph
Feels Like: 48°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 67°/Low 34°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 50°/Low 25°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 20s.

thursday

weather
High 47°/Low 24°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]