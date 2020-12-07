Landgraf bill aims to curb emergency rules

AUSTIN State Rep. Brooks Landgraf has filed House Bill 665 to require state agencies to obtain legislative approval to renew emergency rules adopted during a state of disaster, such as hospital visitation restrictions that have been imposed recently.

Landgraf said in a phone interview that his legislation has to do with the longevity of the emergency rule.

“The emergency rule can still be in place, but it limits the effectiveness for 30 days …,” Landgraf said. “It can be renewed again under my proposal for 60 days at a time, but that renewal has to be approved basically by at least a small group of legislators. The committee members who have jurisdiction over that state agency, so it’s just a way to bring more accountability to the process so that the people can have more of a say rather than just leaving the authority to make these decisions in the hands of unelected bureaucrats for an indefinite period of time.

In March of this year, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission adopted an emergency rule that required hospitals to prohibit visitors who were not providing critical assistance. Current law allows state agencies to adopt emergency rules without prior notice or hearing if the agency finds that there is imminent peril to public health or safety. Such rules can be effective for 120 days and can be renewed once for 60 days. This proved to be untenable for thousands of Texans who were prevented from visiting family in hospitals throughout the state in 2020.

“The policy that locked them out was not a law adopted by an elected body or even an executive order issued by the governor, it was a decision made behind closed doors by an unelected bureaucracy,” Landgraf stated. “House Bill 665, if passed, will ensure there is sufficient public oversight over state agencies during times of disaster in Texas so that this sort of thing never happens again.”

Dr. Rohith Saravanan, chief medical officer at Odessa Regional Medical Center and Scenic Mountain Medical Center, said in a statement that any visitor policy is a fine balance between patient safety and satisfaction.

“We value patient safety and it is a known fact that bedside family/caregiver presence improves patient care. During this pandemic, we have had to make some tough choices about our visitor policy. A stringent no visitor policy is almost required when you have rampant spread of an infectious disease for the protection of our patients, staff and the community at large. In addition, the conservation of PPE (personal protective equipment) adds an extra layer of complexity to this decision. We are in support of transparency and oversight of the committees that make these recommendations, and we also support the public health mitigation efforts that expert panels take in the phase of a pandemic to protect our community,” Saravanan stated.

Landgraf, an Odessa Republican, said in a news release that he had heard too many tragic and sad stories from Texans who were prevented from being with their loved ones in a hospital during their final moments.

“I advocated for our local physicians and hospital administrators to be able to have the flexibility to be able to implement their own visitation rules based on the prevalence of the coronavirus in their area. However, there was little I could do because the current law allowed a state bureaucracy to adopt a one-size-fits-all approach for the entire state without any legislative oversight or public input whatsoever. HB 665 will change that,” he said.

Landgraf said he thinks there are going to be a number of reforms along these lines.

"I expect this to get quite a bit of attention because this is obviously pandemic related. That’s going to be a big focus of this upcoming legislative session,” he said. “I think that there is an appetite, not only in the legislature but among the people of Texas to have more transparency and more accountability in the way that we as a state deal with these public health crises and I this helps that. Without sacrificing safety, we can still have these protective measures in place but I think it’s important to do so in a way that ensures that we have some degree of accountability,” Landgraf said.

“To be clear the full legislature wouldn’t have to be in session for this approval to be given. It just requires a vote of a joint hearing of the standing committees of both the House and the Senate that can be done without the legislature being in session.

“It doesn’t specify the committee. The bill just states that the renewal must be approved by a majority vote of a joint hearing of the standing committees of each house of the legislature with primary jurisdiction over the state agency. It would be different committees depending on which state agency is issuing the emergency rule,” Landgraf added.

HB 665 specifies that, during times in which at the governor has declared a state of disaster for at least 75 percent of Texas counties, agency emergency rules can only be effective for 30 days, and cannot be renewed unless approved by a majority vote of a joint hearing of the standing committees of each house of the legislature with primary jurisdiction over the agency seeking to renew the emergency rule.

The legislature convenes Jan. 12, 2021. Members of the Texas House and Texas Senate may begin filing bills for the 2021 legislative session as early as Nov. 9, 2020. The Texas legislature meets at the Texas Capitol building for a 140-day regular session beginning the second Tuesday in January every odd-numbered year to vote on proposed legislation and pass a balanced state budget.

Vaccine information

Texas is expecting the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines to be delivered starting Dec. 14. Landgraf said those will be from Pfizer.

Landgraf said Texas will allocate COVID-19 vaccines, which will be in limited supply, to healthcare workers who fill a critical role caring for and preserving the lives of COVID-19 patients.

“Then second would be frontline workers who are at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 due to the nature of their work, which I think that one would include teachers,” Landgraf said.

The third category would be vulnerable populations who are at greater risk of severe disease and death if they contract COVID-19.

“That’s followed by mitigating factors such as demographics, poverty, insurance status and geography,” he said.